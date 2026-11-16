Wayne Rooney, Claire Sweeney, Ricky Wilson, and Joanna Page join ITV's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! for a gruelling jungle survival challenge featuring extreme trials.

Wayne Rooney, Claire Sweeney, Ricky Wilson, and Joanna Page are among the prominent personalities entering the Australian jungle for ITV's hit survival series I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. The program throws celebrities into a remote Queensland location where they must endure extreme conditions with minimal contact with the outside world.

Gruelling Jungle Camp Conditions Await

Access granted just days before the launch show revealed the harsh reality of life in the camp. Participants sleep in uncomfortable beds, often managing only three or four hours of rest per night. Many use toilet rolls to fashion ear plugs for silence. The humidity is intense, and the terrain is extremely hilly, making movement difficult. Bugs constantly attack the residents, creating an atmosphere not suited for the faint-hearted.

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The jungle showers are genuinely freezing and lack any form of privacy. While rain is a frequent complaint, a retractable canopy fifty feet above the camp usually keeps the stars dry and the campfire lit. However, the canopy is not completely weather-proof and leaks during heavy downpours. In previous years, contestants have been forced to evacuate to the Bush Telegraph during severe storms.

Trial Producers Face Revolting Delicacies

Before celebrities attempt trials, the production team tests every challenge. One such trial called Jungle News Live requires participants to read a news bulletin while consuming revolting food. The first item was a blended drink of duck tongue and feet, known as a quacktail. It caused immediate gagging and difficulty swallowing for those who tasted it.

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The next item was a heartbleet, which looks like a muffin but contains a chunk of goat heart. It had the texture of fatty, dry, and gristly beef with a crunchy element. This item was more palatable than the quacktail but still left a lingering rotten smell. The trial producers endure these challenges to ensure safety and entertainment value for the stars.

Accessibility Adaptations for Ade Adepitan

The production team has installed bespoke adjustments for Paralympian Ade Adepitan. An electric stairlift leads to the waterfall shower to assist his mobility. The angles of the steps have been modified to accommodate his crutches more easily. Paths throughout the camp have been widened to ensure smooth navigation for all contestants.

Water coolers have been lowered to a more accessible height for Ade. These changes reflect the show's commitment to inclusivity within the harsh environment. The jungle operations involve hundreds of crew members and vehicles moving constantly between locations. The Bushtucker Trial sites form a triangle with the camp and production area, connected by winding roads.

New Camp Features and Tensions

A new tea machine has been placed in the camp, which may cause tension among residents. Access to hot beverages is not automatic for everyone. Celebrities can request a hot bath if they can convince two others to turn cogs to heat the water. This mechanic adds a layer of social strategy to basic survival needs.

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The show's success relies on the extreme contrast between the glamour of television and the primitive reality of the jungle. Viewers will watch how these famous faces cope with freezing water, pitch-black toilets, and zero privacy. The series promises a mix of physical endurance and psychological pressure as the celebrities navigate their daily survival tasks.