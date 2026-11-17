Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows face gruesome Jungle Food Lab trials on I'm A Celeb launch night. AJ Odudu eliminated early after losing head-to-head against Claire Sweeney in critter-filled challenge.

Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows confronted the initial and most grueling eating trials of the new I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! series during Tuesday night's episode. The Love Island star, aged thirty-one, and the ex-footballer, aged forty-one, participated in the Jungle Food Lab challenge together after receiving public votes to join the specific trial group. Their performance on the show has generated significant social media discussion, with viewers praising their chemistry as a duo while noting disparities in the portion sizes assigned to each celebrity.

Gruesome Food Trials and Celebrity Reactions

Chloe Burrows faced a harrowing sequence of dishes that included a raw fish eye, camel spleen, and fermented fish. The former Love Island contestant struggled visibly to swallow the items and was reduced to tears during the consumption process. Despite her distress, she managed to finish the first portion before moving on to eat chicken hearts and crickets. Her trial concluded with a challenging piece of buffalo penis, which Wayne Rooney watched with amusement as she chewed through the final item.

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Wayne Rooney was subjected to a different set of dishes that viewers found notably less daunting. He was served goat's bladder and a cow's teat, items he described as not being bad and comparing the flavor to lamb. Later in the trial, he faced pigs trotters and fermented duck eggs. Many observers on social media platform X noted that Wayne's portions appeared significantly smaller than Chloe's. One viewer joked about the contract terms, while others suggested Wayne was having an easier time than his partner in the trial.

AJ Odudu Eliminated Before Entering Camp

The launch of the new series featured a shocking twist where presenter AJ Odudu was eliminated before she even stepped foot inside the jungle camp. This occurred after she competed in a head-to-head elimination trial against Claire Sweeney on the broadcast night. The elimination was the result of a high-stakes challenge involving jungle critters, which took place while the participants were still dressed in their stylish launch outfits. AJ looked visibly gutted as she was informed of her departure, while Claire Sweeney secured her place in the camp.

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The structure of the launch episode divided the celebrity contestants into two distinct groups to determine their initial fates. One group included Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs, Joanna Page from Gavin and Stacey, influencer Sharky, model Leomie Anderson, and Claire Sweeney. These stars met at a remote airfield where they participated in a truck challenge. The task required them to scale a shipping container loaded onto a truck as it accelerated down the runway. Claire Sweeney lost this physical contest, placing her in the elimination trial against AJ Odudu.

Drinking Challenge and Final Elimination Setup

The second group of celebrities featured Wayne Rooney, Ade Adepitan, AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper. This team arrived at a Gold Coast beach via a helicopter skydive before proceeding to a luxury hotel for their assigned trial. Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly oversaw the segment, where the celebrities had to consume a disgusting pink liquid. The drink, which they dubbed a Prawn Star Martini, consisted of fermented prawns and blended fish-eye balls sucked through a straw and spat into a bucket.

Wayne Rooney and Ade Adepitan handled the liquid challenge with relative ease, while AJ Odudu finished last among her group. This result forced her and Claire Sweeney into the Fearsome-Face Off elimination match. Both women sat on thrones with their heads locked inside clear helmets filled with live jungle critters. They were required to outsmart each other in a general knowledge quiz while wearing the uncomfortable headgear. Claire Sweeney emerged victorious in the quiz, allowing her to enter the camp while AJ Odudu was sent home, though fans speculate she may return as a latecomer with Keith Lemon.