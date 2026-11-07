Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows Bond Ahead of I'm A Celebrity Jungle Return

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney prepares for his I'm A Celebrity stint alongside Love Island alumna Chloe Burrows, whose friendship was forged at a Soccer Aid match in Stratford.

Wayne Rooney is preparing for a three-week isolation in the Australian jungle for the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, but he will not be entering the camp entirely alone. The forty-one-year-old former Manchester United star shares a pre-existing connection with fellow contestant Chloe Burrows, the thirty-one-year-old Love Island star, who serves as this year's glamour signing. This bond was established months ago during their participation in the Soccer Aid charity football match held in Stratford, providing a familiar face for Rooney before the filming begins.

Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows Friendship Origins

Rooney and Burrows first connected over their shared participation in the Soccer Aid event back in May, a time when negotiations for I'm A Celebrity were already well underway for both celebrities. Because they were playing on the same team during the charity match, they realized they were both heading into the jungle and spent time discussing their mutual feelings about the upcoming challenge. This early interaction allowed the former England captain and the reality television personality to establish a rapport that is expected to evolve as they face the difficulties of camp life together in Australia.

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Burrows, known for her time as a bombshell on the seventh series of Love Island in twenty-twenty-one, captioned a social media post from the Stratford match as an amazing experience while posing for a selfie with Rooney. The former Love Island finalist made it to the final of the reality show alongside her then-partner Toby Aromolaran before the couple separated a year later. Her appearance alongside Rooney highlighted the crossover between professional sports figures and reality TV personalities who are increasingly sharing platforms at charity events.

Chloe Burrows Personal Life and Relationship Status

While Rooney travels with his family, Burrows has her own support network waiting to assist her during and after her jungle stint. She is currently in a relationship with Ruben Moreira, a Welsh building company owner whom she has been dating for over a year. Moreira is expected to fly to Australia to greet Burrows over the bridge when she departs the show, marking a significant return for the Kiss FM presenter who balances her media career with her personal life outside of the spotlight.

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Contrastingly, Wayne Rooney's departure is a family affair. His wife, Coleen Rooney, who participated in the show in twenty-twenty-four, is highly anticipated to travel to Australia to support him. Coleen was accompanied by their youngest sons, Kit, who is ten years old, and Cass, who is eight years old, during her own experience on the ITV flagship program. Their parents, Colette and Tony, also traveled to support Coleen previously, setting a precedent for the Rooney family's involvement with the reality series.

Star-Studded I'm A Celebrity Lineup and Schedule

Beyond the Rooney-Burrows duo, the new series features a diverse roster of celebrities entering the Australian wilderness. The cast includes Gavin and Stacey actress Joanna Page, who is forty-nine years old, and Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, aged forty-eight. Also confirmed for the jungle are presenter AJ Odudu, aged thirty-eight, and the popular YouTuber known as Sharky, who is thirty years old, adding variety to the social dynamics of the camp.

Additional high-profile additions to the lineup include comedian Leigh Francis, aged fifty-three, actress Claire Sweeney, fifty-five, model Leomie Anderson, thirty-three, and journalist Mariella Frostrup, sixty-three. This broad mix of professions and ages from sports, music, comedy, and television aims to create unpredictable social interactions. The established friendship between Rooney and Burrows provides one of the first narrative hooks for viewers as the series prepares to broadcast their journey into the unknown.