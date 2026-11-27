Wayne Newton recalls Ronald Reagan's unwavering honesty and shares a heartbreaking moment when Nancy Reagan said her husband no longer knew her.

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Wayne Newton says his late friend, former President Ronald Reagan, had one quality that's become a rarity in Washington, at least in the legendary entertainer's eyes: honesty. President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan are seen here with Brooke Shields , Wayne Newton, and Kathleen McCrone, date unknown. Newton recorded a song for the biopic"Reagan," A new director's cut is available for streaming.

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"I hope that people get to know that if there's one thing our politicians today could be lacking, it's the ability to tell the truth," Newton told Fox News Digital.always did was tell the truth. No matter where or how that went, that's where he was coming from. And I would like to see that kind of honesty back in people's thoughts today when it comes to politicians.