Wayne Lineker's Journey: From Party King to Health-Focused Reformer

Former 'King of Ibiza' Wayne Lineker reveals his dramatic health turnaround after a near-fatal pneumonia battle, detailing his new sober lifestyle, fasting routines, and restored family relationships.

Once known as the 'King of Ibiza ' for his extravagant social media displays of partying, Wayne Lineker is undergoing a profound transformation. The 64-year-old club owner, who estimates he consumed 52,000 drinks over 13 years, has shifted his focus from vodka, Red Bull, and cheese toasties to a disciplined health regimen after a near-death experience.

Now nearly one year sober, he spent seven weeks in the hospital following two severe pneumonia attacks, an event that prompted his family to prepare for his passing. His doctor of 12 years expressed shock at his recent blood test results, calling them phenomenal for his age and confirming the benefits of his sobriety. Wayne now follows a strict routine: he fasts until lunchtime, undertakes multi-day water fasts, hits the gym every morning without fail, and retires before 11pm.

He supplements his diet with peptides and other supplements, stating that the rewards of sobriety are incredible. This lifestyle change was partly triggered when his son Duane told him he was no longer safe to pick up his grandchildren from school due to his drinking. His last drink was a glass of red wine at Ibiza airport on July 7, followed by rehab at The Priory Life Works House.

Though he returned to Ibiza in April, he initially found the party scene overwhelming and has now adopted a reduced schedule at his club O Beach, spending only three to four hours daily to prioritize family time. His relationship with his brother, football pundit Gary Lineker, has also been repaired after a 17-year feud, and he maintains strong bonds with his three children and three grandchildren.

He aims to be present for future family milestones, a stark contrast to his previous life of excess





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