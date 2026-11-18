Wayne Bloore seeks over 1 million pounds from the NHS, alleging the hepatitis B vaccine caused chronic fatigue syndrome, while the Trust denies medical causation.

Wayne Bloore, a 53-year-old businessman from the United Kingdom, has initiated legal proceedings against the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, seeking more than 1 million pounds in damages. Mr Bloore alleges that the hepatitis B vaccine he received in 2008 directly caused his severe and disabling chronic fatigue syndrome.

Bloore Claims Vaccine Caused Chronic Fatigue

The claimant argues that the aluminium hydroxide adjuvant present in the vaccine triggered a permanent medical condition. He asserts that this substance led to macrophagic myofasciitis, a condition involving chronic inflammation at the injection site. Mr Bloore contends that this inflammatory response was the direct proximate cause of his debilitating illness.

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Initially a successful entrepreneur, Mr Bloore operated an information technology firm and managed six Subway sandwich outlets. He reported working up to 16 hours a day before his health deteriorated. The legal documents state that he was forced to abandon his business ventures entirely due to the severity of his symptoms.

NHS Trust Disputes Causation in High Court

The Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is contesting the compensation claim in the High Court in London. While the Trust has conceded that Mr Bloore was not adequately warned about potential side effects, they maintain that chronic fatigue syndrome was not among the known risks. They argue there is no convincing evidence linking the vaccine to his specific diagnosis.

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Legal representatives for the NHS Trust emphasize that the burden of proof rests with Mr Bloore to demonstrate causation on the balance of probabilities. Alexander Hutton KC stated that the medical history does not reveal a persuasive case of temporal connection between the vaccine doses and the onset of the illness. The Trust insists that the specific causes of chronic fatigue syndrome remain only partially understood by medical science.

Victim Reports Severe Daily Restrictions

Mr Bloore describes a significant decline in his quality of life following the vaccination. He first began experiencing abdominal pain, recurring fatigue, and migraines in 2010. His condition worsened after receiving a booster jab in 2014, at which point his fatigue became near constant. He was officially diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome and myalgic encephalomyelitis in 2015.

The barrister for Mr Bloore, Harry Lambert, detailed the extent of the physical limitations imposed by the condition. Mr Bloore now spends up to 20 hours a day resting to manage his energy levels. He reports suffering from cognitive difficulties, including diminished concentration and impaired information processing.

Medical Experts Cite Adjuvant as Key Factor

The central medical argument presented by the claimant focuses on the role of aluminium hydroxide. The barrister explained that a doctor identified macrophagic myofasciitis through a biopsy in July 2016. This condition is characterized by excess aluminium salts and a chronic inflammatory reaction at the vaccine site.

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It is hypothesized that these lesions indicate an inability to efficiently clear aluminium hydroxide from immune cells. Mr Bloore asserts that this biological mechanism resulted in the onset of myalgic encephalomyelitis. His legal team argues that even if the vaccine was merely a contributing factor, he should succeed in his claim for damages.

Legal Battle Defines Future Vaccine Liability

Mr Bloore received three doses of the GlaxoSmithKline vaccine known as Engerix-B. The first dose was administered in 2008, followed by subsequent doses in 2010 and 2014. He maintains that he is not anti-vaccine and that the product is effective for the general population.

However, he claims to have experienced a rare adverse reaction. His legal team describes his case as a one in a million effect on a patient who was predisposed to the illness. The High Court proceedings will determine whether the lack of adequate warning regarding these rare risks justifies the substantial compensation sought.