Wayne Bloore claims a hepatitis B vaccine caused his chronic fatigue syndrome. He sues the NHS for over £1 million, citing inadequate warning about potential side effects and long-term health impacts.

Wayne Bloore has initiated a High Court lawsuit against the NHS seeking more than £1 million in damages, alleging that a hepatitis B vaccine administered in 2008 caused him to develop chronic fatigue syndrome and ME.

Bloore, a 53-year-old businessman who previously owned an IT firm and six Subway sandwich shops, states that the illness has forced him to abandon his career. He claims the aluminium hydroxide adjuvant in the GlaxoSmithKline Engerix-B vaccine is directly responsible for his permanent disabling condition, which includes severe muscle pain, blurred vision, and cognitive difficulties.

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Bloore Details Vaccine Timeline and Health Decline

The claim centers on a series of vaccinations received between 2008 and 2014. Bloore took his first dose of the Engerix-B vaccine in 2008, followed by subsequent doses in 2010 and 2014. He reports that while he experienced intermittent symptoms such as abdominal pain and migraines starting in 2010, his condition became near-constant following the booster jab in 2014.

Following this timeline, he was officially diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome/ME in 2015. His barrister, Harry Lambert, told Judge Sylvia De Bertodano that Bloore now spends up to 20 hours a day resting. The claim documents describe a life where Bloore must carefully pace his activities, often paying for increased exertion with days of severe recovery time due to muscle ache and fatigue.

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Dispute Over Informed Consent and Medical Causation

The Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has accepted that it failed to properly warn Bloore about potential side effects. However, the Trust is contesting the core medical allegation that chronic fatigue syndrome and ME were among the known risks associated with the vaccine.

Legal representatives for the NHS, led by Alexander Hutton KC, argued that the burden of proof lies with the claimant to demonstrate on the balance of probabilities that the vaccine caused or materially contributed to the illness. Hutton stated that Bloore's medical history does not reveal a persuasive case of temporal connection between the vaccination dose and the onset of the illness.

Conversely, Lambert asserted that the vaccine played a role, either as the proximate cause or as the final factor that exacerbated underlying conditions. The legal argument hinges on whether the vaccine had a one-in-a-million effect on a patient predisposed to the condition, a stance supported by the theory that Bloore suffered from macrophagic myofasciitis, a condition linked to excess aluminium salts at the injection site.

Long-Term Impact on Business and Daily Life

The financial and personal toll of the alleged vaccine reaction has been severe for Bloore. Previously working up to 16 hours a day, he stepped down from his role in a software company between 2010 and 2011. He now suffers from diminished concentration, impaired information processing, and difficulty with multi-tasking, rendering him unable to return to his previous professional standards.

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Bloore emphasized in court that he is not anti-vaccine, describing the hepatitis B vaccine as excellent for the general population. His claim is specific to his individual biological response to the aluminium hydroxide adjuvant. The court is currently assessing whether the lack of proper warning and the alleged medical causation justify the compensation claim sought by the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust defendant.