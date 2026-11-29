Relationship advice: The real test is whether both individuals are willing to adjust habits to accommodate each other.

Dear Wanda and Wayne, I’ve been dating a woman for several months, and things are going really well when we’re actually together. She’s smart, funny, independent, and we have a great time.

But there’s one thing that’s driving me crazy: She’s almost impossible to get ahold of. When I text her, sometimes she responds right away, but more often it takes hours. If I call, there’s about a 90% chance it’ll go to voicemail. She usually calls back eventually, but by then whatever I wanted to talk about is often irrelevant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She’s a nurse, and I understand that she can’t exactly stop in the middle of caring for a patient to answer a text. I respect how demanding her job is, and I’m not expecting her to be glued to her phone during a shift. But this happens when she’s off work, too. I’ll text around 5 p.m. to see if she wants to grab tacos, meet for a beer or take a walk.