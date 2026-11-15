Wayne and Wanda: My girlfriend and I are struggling to prioritize between family and Friendsgivings

Relationship advice: Approaching the dilemma as partners instead of competitors is a good start.

Dear Wanda and Wayne, My girlfriend and I have been together about a year, and this will be our first holiday season as a serious couple.

We’ve been great about communicating and working things out, but Thanksgiving is becoming our first big dilemma. She grew up in the Midwest but has lived in Anchorage since college. I grew up in Eagle River and have never spent a Thanksgiving or Christmas away from family. My parents go big on Thanksgiving, gathering my siblings, young nieces and nephews, and close family friends.

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We snack, watch football, take walks with the dogs and enjoy a huge dinner. I usually crash in my old bedroom and stay for breakfast and more family time the next day. My family is excited to include my girlfriend, and my parents have even offered to make special dishes for her. My girlfriend, meanwhile, has her “Alaska family.

” She only flies home every two or three years, but spends holidays with close friends and co-workers. She’s already been invited to four Thanksgiving gatherings, and everyone wants to get to know me better. We’ve agreed to spend the holidays together rather than go our separate ways. But with Thanksgiving two weeks away, we’re struggling to make a plan.

Going to my parents’ house is a drive and a commitment. Visiting even two or three of her friends would mean making brief appearances before racing to Eagle River in time for dinner. Every time we try to work out the logistics, we get nowhere. I’ve never had to choose or compromise around Thanksgiving, but I genuinely want to spend time with the people she cares about.

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She wants to be part of my family’s traditions, too. How do we prioritize these invitations without disappointing people or making one of us feel like we’re missing out? We thought we’d enjoy our first holidays together, not spend them stressed over competing obligations. How do couples navigate the holidays?

Wayne says: We all like to imagine the holidays as a peaceful, deeply meaningful time spent building lasting memories with the people who mean the most to us. Realistically, the holidays are often demanding, occasionally dramatic, and usually a juggling act of trying to make everyone else happy at the expense of our own sanity and savings accounts. You’ll find some peace once you accept a few realities for couples facing the holidays: You can’t do it all.

You both will have to compromise, which means telling someone, “Thank you, but sorry, we can’t make it. ” And you will feel stress, maybe just a little, more likely a lot. Knowing that, your focus can now be on your shared happiness, right? So prioritize who and what is most important and work the logistics from there.

Obviously, you two can’t get your full family experience and you can’t have dinner with four different friends of hers. Why not aim for early snacks and chats with one or two of her friends and dinnertime at your family’s place? Try to iron out a Black Friday brunch of leftovers with flexible friends of hers. The reality, again, is that you can’t do it all, so don’t try to.

Thanksgiving isn’t a competitive eat-and-greet competition. If you’re building a life together, some old traditions will change as new ones take shape. Heck, one year you might have to leave Alaska for Thanksgiving with her family. Hopefully, you have plenty of years ahead to figure it all out.

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This year, pick a plan and enjoy the people you’re with, most importantly, each other. Wanda says: Welcome to one of the first big lessons of building a life together: Two people can have wonderful, meaningful traditions that simply don’t fit neatly into the same calendar. And figuring out how to blend them is part of becoming a couple. Neither of you are being selfish or unreasonable.

You want to share your family’s Thanksgiving with her, and she wants to introduce you to the people who’ve become her family in Alaska. That’s a pretty lovely problem to have, even if it doesn’t feel that way right now. But consider something important: You’ve never spent a Thanksgiving away from your family, which means you’ve never really had to question how the holiday should look. Your girlfriend, meanwhile, has spent years creating her own traditions far from home.

Those relationships aren’t necessarily less significant because they aren’t with relatives. For someone living thousands of miles from their biological family, a chosen family can provide the same sense of belonging, comfort and connection. So before you start plotting driving routes and calculating how many appetizers you can eat at four different houses, have a different conversation. Ask each other what matters most about Thanksgiving.

Is it the big family dinner? The leisurely morning watching football? Time with particular people? The feeling of being included?

Understanding what each of you values most may make the decisions easier. I’d also encourage you to think beyond this one holiday. You’re establishing a pattern for how you’ll navigate competing priorities as a couple. That might mean alternating Thanksgiving plans in future years, hosting your own gathering someday or creating new traditions that bring your respective circles together.

And yes, it may eventually mean spending a holiday in the Midwest. The major takeaway: If you approach this as partners rather than competitors for whose Thanksgiving wins, you’re already off to a pretty good start.