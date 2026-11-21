Former footballer Wayne Rooney reveals intimate details of his marriage to Coleen, including their unique dual-toilet setup and other personal anecdotes shared during I'm A Celebrity 2026.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney shared an intimate and humorous glimpse into his marriage with Coleen during a recent episode of the reality television show I'm A Celebrity. The 41-year-old sports star revealed to his fellow contestants that he and his wife maintained a unique bathroom arrangement in their previous home, where two toilets were installed directly next to each other. This specific detail highlights the extreme level of comfort and closeness the couple has maintained since meeting at age 16.

Intimate Bathroom Arrangements Disclosed

Wayne Rooney explained that he and Coleen would sit side by side while using the facilities, a practice that struck some of his campmates as unusual but indicative of their strong bond. The former Manchester United player noted that there was only one boundary he observed in this setup, stating he would not wipe himself in front of his wife, requiring her to leave if she finished first. When asked if Coleen would wipe herself in his presence, the 40-year-old Wag replied that she would, further emphasizing the lack of pretense in their relationship.

Also read Coleen Rooney Confirms Wayne's Toilet Habits After I'm A Celebrity Shock

Campmates React to Unusual Story

The revelation caused quite a stir among the other celebrities staying in the jungle base camp in Australia. Ricky Wilson, the lead singer of the band Kaiser Chiefs, was among those who found the story particularly striking. Wilson remarked that the closeness of a couple sitting next to each other on the toilet boggles his mind, suggesting that maintaining some air of mystery in a marriage is important.

The comment prompted laughter among the group, and Wayne Rooney was seen cracking up with his campmates after finishing his anecdote. The story also drew a direct visual connection to the past, as Coleen Rooney later posted a photo on Instagram from 2018, showing herself standing in the bathroom of their former property. This image confirmed the existence of the dual-toilet setup in their old home, which was part of their lifestyle before moving into their current £20 million Cheshire mansion.

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Previous Homes and Lifestyle Details

The dual-toilet bathroom was located in the couple's former residence, which added to the narrative of their long-term partnership. The Rooneys have been together for 24 years, having grown up on a council estate in Croxteth, Liverpool, before achieving fame and wealth. At the time the photo was taken, the couple owned two properties: a £3.7 million mansion in Prestbury and a £4.2 million home in Maryland, United States, where Wayne was playing for DC United.

Their life has evolved significantly since those early days. They married in 2008 and have raised four sons together: Kai, who is 17; Klay, 13; Kit, 10; and Cass, 8. The family's journey from a working-class background in Liverpool to becoming one of the most recognizable couples in the world provides a backdrop for their current reality television appearance, where they share personal stories with a global audience.

Preparation and Legal History

Wayne Rooney has undergone significant physical changes to prepare for the challenges of the jungle, including getting Invisalign aligners to straighten his teeth and undergoing a nose job. His musical preferences also play a role in his pre-match routines, as he listens to a diverse range of artists from Celine Dion to Stormzy to get motivated. Additionally, Rooney was elected as the camp leader by his co-stars, marking him as a bookies' favorite to win the competition.

The episode also touched on serious matters, specifically the infamous Wagatha Christie trial. Wayne discussed how the court case between Coleen and Rebekah Vardy affected his wife emotionally. He mentioned that the legal battle was horrible for Coleen, despite the fact that she won the case. The trial determined that Rebekah Vardy had leaked false stories about Coleen to the press, resulting in Vardy being ordered to pay £1.5 million towards Coleen's legal fees. Wayne expressed that the evidence against Vardy was clear, describing it as more than just a smoking gun.