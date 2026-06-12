Wayne and Coleen Rooney Celebrate 18th Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Tributes and Family Holidays Amid Past Scandal Reflections

Wayne and Coleen Rooney celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary with loving Instagram posts and a trip to Marbella, reflecting on their enduring marriage despite past infidelity scandals. The couple, parents to four sons, marked the milestone with heartfelt messages and shared vacation moments. The news also touches on Coleen's past documentary revelations about staying in the marriage for their children and Rebekah Vardy's recent statement amid their ongoing feud.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney marked their 18th wedding anniversary with heartfelt social media posts, sharing affectionate tributes and glimpses of their current celebration in Marbella , Spain.

The couple, who married in a lavish Italian ceremony in June 2008, are parents to four sons: Kai, 16, Klay, 13, Kit, 10, and Cass, eight. On the milestone date, Wayne Rooney posted a sweet photograph of the pair cuddling during a luxurious holiday in Dubai, writing, 'Happy anniversary @coleen_rooney. Where's them 18 years gone. Thanks for everything.

Love you.

' Coleen responded with a cheerful car selfie of the two, captioning it 'Happy anniversary @waynerooney 18 years. ' The celebrations appear to extend to Marbella, where Coleen was seen enjoying a morning pilates class, sharing a mirror selfie from Studio Thirty Four and praising the session. Beyond the anniversary festivities, the Rooneys' marriage has weathered significant public storms, primarily involving Wayne's high-profile infidelity scandals.

As a teenager, he was exposed for visiting prostitutes on multiple occasions, including an incident in 2004 when, at 18 and newly signed to Manchester United, he paid £140 for sex with Charlotte Glover, then 21. Additional allegations involved encounters with Gina McCarrick and Patricia Tierney at a Liverpool brothel. Coleen publicly stood by him at the time, maintaining privacy about the turmoil.

In a 2023 Amazon Prime documentary, she opened up about the challenges, crediting her parents' unwavering support as instrumental in her decision to stay for the sake of their children. She emphasized the importance of focusing on personal values amidst external criticism, stating, 'When you're making those decisions you've got to focus on what you want and not other people... my mum and dad always give me a positive outlook on things. There's nothing that we can't deal with.

' She described their relationship as pragmatic rather than overtly romantic, noting they 'like to have a laugh and we work well together. ' The anniversary timing coincides with ongoing public narratives surrounding the Rooney and Vardy families. Following a child-free break in Ibiza, where Coleen was photographed in glamorous beachwear, the family relocated to Marbella. This leisurely trip contrasts with the recent media activity of Coleen's former rival, Rebekah Vardy.

Vardy posted an Instagram statement about reclaiming her voice after criticism of her new ITV reality show, subtly referencing the legal battle she lost to Coleen. She wrote about enduring false narratives and judgments, stating, 'what was meant to break her instead revealed her strength.

' The libel case, which stemmed from Coleen's 2019 allegations that Vardy leaked stories to the press, remains a defining chapter in their public feud, though Vardy's latest comments stopped short of naming Coleen. Amidst these echoes of past conflict, the Rooneys' anniversary showcases a united front after nearly two decades of marriage, highlighting their resilience and family focus





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