Waymond Jordan Details USC Football Run Game Improvements Ahead of Indiana

USC running back Waymond Jordan discusses the team's physical run game development, bounce-back from benching, and preparation for the Indiana matchup in Week 10.

USC Trojans senior running back Waymond Jordan revealed significant strides in the team's offensive line and running game following practice on November 10. The 18th-ranked squad is refining its physical identity ahead of a critical matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers. Jordan emphasized that the improvements stem from increased communication and sound execution in the trenches. This focus on physicality aims to address long-standing critiques of the program under head coach Lincoln Riley.

Jordan Bounces Back From Week 8 Bench

Waymond Jordan returned to significant playing time in Week 9 after being sidelined during the contest against the Ohio State Buckeyes on October 31, 2026. Although the specific reasons for his soft benching in that game remain unexplained, the senior running back utilized the opportunity to prove his value on the field. He rushed for 48 yards and scored a touchdown on 12 carries against the Buckeyes in Los Angeles, California. Jordan described the experience as energetic and fun, noting that celebrating with his teammates helped restore his confidence and rhythm.

Also read USC Trojans' Three Keys to Upset Win Over Indiana Hoosiers

Defensive Line Drills Build Offensive Toughness

The Trojans' offensive line has benefited immensely from competitive one-on-one drills against the defensive line during the bye week. Jordan highlighted that facing the defensive front group has been a key tool in improving the run game mechanics. He noted that the defensive players are vocal competitors, which creates a high-energy practice environment. This rivalry fosters a culture where players are accustomed to trash talk, making external criticism from opponents less effective. The offensive unit uses this competitive tension to sharpen their techniques and resilience.

Defensive tackle Jide Abasiri won the internal award for Biggest Trash Talker during the break, a title Jordan confirmed was a unanimous decision. The running back explained that the team talks to each other constantly, even on opposing sides of the ball. This habit ensures that when opposing defenses attempt to psych them out, the Trojans remain unfazed. The approach turns potential distractions into opportunities for humor and improved focus during practice sessions.

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Interior Line Improvements and New Contributors

Jordan credited the team's physical transformation to work that began in January. He stated that the film from the spring practices shows a completely different team compared to the current roster. Interior defensive linemen like Jahkeem and others in practice have pushed the offensive line to new levels of toughness. The constant battle against these experienced defenders has forced the offensive unit to adapt and become more sound in their blocking schemes. This daily competition is essential for maintaining the high standard required to compete with Big Ten powerhouses.

Several young players have made notable leaps in physicality, according to Jordan. Running back Jadyn Ramos and tight end Josiah Jefferson were singled out for their impressive development. Jefferson, in particular, was described as taking the biggest leap on the team. Jordan expressed excitement about seeing Jefferson's enhanced performance in upcoming games, signaling a broader improvement in the team's overall physical profile.

Backfield Chemistry Ahead of Indiana Matchup

The USC Trojans are preparing to face the Indiana Hoosiers, an experienced team known for its physical style of play. Jordan emphasized that the upcoming challenge requires the same level of toughness that has defined the team's recent progress. He expects Indiana's defensive front to be just as physical as the players they face in practice. The Trojans aim to bring their refined run game to the field to secure a vital victory in the Big Ten conference standings.

Running back King Miller has become a key partner for Jordan in the backfield. The redshirt sophomore provides excellent lead blocking, as demonstrated in Jordan's nine-yard touchdown run against Ohio State. The two players share a strong bond and prioritize mutual support and communication. Their synergy allows them to execute plays effectively while maintaining a fun and cohesive atmosphere in the backfield. This partnership is expected to be a major asset as USC travels to compete against Indiana's defense.