Waymo vehicles become stuck on approaching dead end roads in London

Scathing complaints by residents in London have arisen after several Waymo vehicles were seen becoming stuck on roads with dead ends, waking up everyone in the street. This has led to scrutiny and safety concerns as the company manages to navigate their autonomous technology in the face of a seemingly unforeseen challenge.

A self-driving Waymo car woke up residents of a quiet street in London at 4am after becoming stuck while trying to drive down a road with a dead end three times in one week.

On Sunday, a resident took to social media to complain after one of the American firm's fleet had woken him up at 4.15am, after entering a narrow city street and attempting to reverse out again. Footage showed the incident, capturing the white SUV-style car mounting the curb and sagging back onto the cobbles as it reversed slowly back along the length of the street.

The incident came after another Waymo vehicle became stuck overnight on Wednesday, once again reversing slowly down the road. The vehicles have come under scrutiny since hitting the streets of London since an incident in which a Waymo ploughed into a taped-off crime scene in Harlesden, west London, last month. Waymo later blamed driver error for the incident.

The company, which already operates a completely driverless service in American cities, is currently testing its fleet of distinctive white Jaguar vehicles, which are designed to offer a completely autonomous, self-driving taxi service, on London roads. Waymo had initially planned to test the service before wider use was rolled out as early as September, and is reportedly planning to roll out to other British cities afterwards





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Waymo Self-Driving London Vehicles Dead End

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alex Sibley: Big Brother star wins council seat for Reform in London electionsAlex Sibley, a former Big Brother contestant, has recently made an unlikely pivot into politics after winning a council seat for Reform in London's local elections. He beat David Johnson for the seat of Emerson Park in Havering and has become the first non-Residents Association-controlled council in London. Alongside his new political career, Sibley also speaks about the challenges he faced after losing his TV show and battling the police investigation.

Read more »

Armed man attacks Jewish man wearing a Kippah in London, and two men stabbed near a synagogue2 charged in filmed harassment of Jews. 9th arrest made in attacks on ambulances and Jewish sites. New police unit established to protect Jewish communities. Men attacked and stabbed near synagogue in London. Men attacked and stabbed near synagogue in London. Men attacked and stabbed near synagogue in London. Men attacked and stabbed near synagogue in London. Men attacked and stabbed near synagogue in London.

Read more »

BAFTA TV Awards: Stars Ready for the Big Night in LondonBAFTA TV Awards cast is on the red carpet. Watch for cups and gowns and gold statues for the stars.

Read more »

Waymo's self-driving cars become stuck in London, waking up residentsWaymo's autonomous vehicles have been causing confusion by driving down dead-end streets in a residential area of London, leading to complaints from residents and concerns about the safety of the service. Waymo initially blamed driver error for the incidents but has yet to explain the misbehavior of its vehicles.

Read more »