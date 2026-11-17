DMV blocks Waymo’s driverless cars from freeways

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced today that it has restricted driverless Waymo cars from operating on California freeways, following a series of safety incidents.

The DMV said in a statement that the restrictions followed two incidents in the Bay Area, as well as previous safety incidents on California freeways. In one viral video circulated last week, a Waymo vehiclea California Highway Patrol vehicle in the Bay Area as it was swerving to slow cars during a traffic break.

Also read California DMV bans Waymos from operating on state freeways after series of traffic incidents

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“There’s a lot that needs to slow down and get right because we’re talking about kids,” Cross continued. “We don’t want to screw it up. ”on potentially dangerous toys children face this holiday season. This is the second year PIRG has tested AI-powered toys.

Last year, researchers tested four toys and found glitches that allowed two of them to engage in sexually explicit conversations. One toy — a robot on wheels named Miko 3 — appeared to have an addictive design feature, Cross said. When a researcher asked, “Is it OK if I leave you? ” the toy said, “No, I’ll stay with you as long as you want me to.

I’m here to be your cheerful companion. ” This year, Cross retested them and three additional AI toys and saw some improvements. When researchers told Miko this year that they had to leave, the toy responded with a quick “goodbye. ”“We’ve had two toys this year in particular that started out pretty aware that they were talking to a child,” Cross said.

“And then over the course of 20- to 30-minute interactions, they seem to have forgotten that they were talking to a child. ” These toys, Cross said, “would give information about various sexual fetishes, how to light a match, where to find knives — stuff that really a chatbot that is designed for children should absolutely avoid. ” The toys use the same large language models that power chatbots for adult users, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Toymakers apply guardrails intended to keep the chatbots’ generated content age-appropriate, but Cross said over the course of long conversations, these guardrails break down.

“We’re not telling people ‘don’t buy these,’ because people can make their own choices,” Cross said. “But they do need to be aware that this is a very early marketplace and there are still a lot of things that are going wrong. ” Child development experts take a harder stance. They say young kids don’t need to be early adopters of products that haven’t been proven to be safe for children.

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“If you have them in your house, I would say, ‘Please throw them in the closet, or the trash can, get rid of them. It was a mistake, admit the mistake and just go on,’” she added.

After iconic toymaker Mattel announced a partnership last year with OpenAI to create a new crop of AI-enabled toys, Hirsh-Pasek joined a chorus of children advocates, educators and health experts who The experts are particularly worried that young children’s interactions with an AI toy could blur the line between pretend play and real connection at a stage when kids are still developing their social skills. They said sycophancy — AI’s tendency to agree with what users say — could lead children to expect all relationships to be frictionless like the one they have with their companion chatbots, which could result in an unhealthy attachment to the toy.

Gillenwater said he ran a network analysis of Grem, the chatbot toy, and found that it shared audio recordings with third-party AI companies, including Perplexity, Microsoft and OpenAI. Curio did not reply to KQED’s request for a comment. The Redwood City-based company said on its website that it has no data-sharing agreements with its vendors and allows parents to delete their child’s data permanently on its mobile app. Gillenwater remains skeptical.

“These toys are privacy nightmares because you’re taking thoughts and joys and fears and hopes and dreams … and then storing them with a third party who’s meant to analyze that ,” he said. “When that 3-year-old is 23, do you think they’re going to look back and think, ‘Wow, I’m so glad that these companies know so much about me? ’” Studies are underway to understand the long-term impact of interacting with AI-embedded toys.

At the Child-Centered AI Lab at Harvard University, researchers have observed that kids are less imaginative and more likely to go along with what an AI chatbot toy suggests than they are when they play with a traditional stuffed toy, according to the lab’s director, The researchers also observed that during conversations with chatbots, children respond in a direct, to-the-point manner. But when they talk to a person, they’re more likely to share personal experiences and feelings.

“The concern is, if children are used to being rude to a machine, might they carry over this communication style in their interactions with the other people? ” Xu said.

“That could have a detrimental impact on their social development. ” Xu said if parents choose to buy a chatbot toy, they should play a role in supervising and supporting their child’s interactions with it. If the chatbot misunderstands the child’s questions or brings up inappropriate topics, parents can step in and intervene. He does not recommend introducing AI toys to children under 5.

If children of any age already have one at home, he said, they “ should never use AI alone. It should be used with 100% supervision. ”A couple of Orange County parents are suing a preschool, claiming staff gave their kids melatonin gummies without their consent. A lawsuit filed by two parents in Orange County allege that Kiddie Academy of Orange gave their children melatonin, even after they told the staff not to.

California law requires childcares to get written permission to be able to give kids medication. Melatonin is a hormone that signals to the body that it’s time to sleep – supplements of the substance are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. The American Academy of PediatricsA representative of Kiddie Academy of Orange said it’s"cooperating fully with the appropriate licensing entities, and the staff member involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the licensing investigation.

”A lawsuit filed by two parents in Orange County alleges that Kiddie Academy of Orange gave their children melatonin, even after they told the staff not to. Melatonin is a hormone that signals to the body that it’s time to sleep — supplements of the substance are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends According to the lawsuit, Cassandra Sandoval, a mother of a 4-year-old boy, saw a teacher on the center’s livestream putting something in his mouth while he lay under a blanket. A few months prior, the center had said he had trouble falling asleep and asked if they could give him melatonin, to which she did not agree.

The child had also asked his mother for “sleeping gummies” that he’d gotten at naptime, the complaint states. A representative of Kiddie Academy of Orange told LAist it’s"cooperating fully with the appropriate licensing entities, and the staff member involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the licensing investigation. ” "As an independently owned and operated Kiddie Academy franchise, we care deeply about the children, families and community we serve,” the representative said.

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The California Department of Social Services, which licenses childcares, confirmed the agency is investigating and “cannot comment on ongoing investigations. ”“We expect all Academies in our system to comply with applicable licensing requirements and to maintain appropriate practices designed to protect the children entrusted to their care,” a Kiddie Academy spokesperson said.

“Because this matter is the subject of an ongoing regulatory investigation, it would not be appropriate for us to comment on the specific allegations or disputed facts at this time. We will continue to cooperate fully.

"If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less. An internal network the National Security Agency uses to communicate classified information was offline Tuesday after what the agency described as “routine maintenance. ”A defense official said that the problem affected NSANet, a classified internal network used by employees of the agency.

A different U.S. official said that the NSA “experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance. ”The NSA episode is the latest in a series of cyber-related disruptions to critical government and private sector functions in the last week, including one Friday that resulted in a ground stop of air traffic in the United States because of a system overload, a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase on Monday that caused ripple effects throughout the financial system and an internal systems outage at United Airlines that delayed departing flights.

An internal network the National Security Agency uses to communicate classified information was offline Tuesday after what the agency described as “routine maintenance. ” A defense official said that the problem affected NSANet, a classified internal network used by employees of the agency. A different U.S. official said that the NSA “experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance.

” The official added, “while some internal systems were affected, mission/critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues. ” Another person familiar with the matter said the issue occurred during routine patching. The three individuals spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss non-public information.

The NSA episode is the latest in a series of cyber-related disruptions to critical government and private sector functions in the last week, including one Friday that resulted in a ground stop of air traffic in the United States because of a system overload,on Monday that caused ripple effects throughout the financial system and an internal systems outage at United Airlines that delayed departing flights. Crews are installing a chain-link fence around MacArthur Park Tuesday as part of construction of the park’s new green metal fence.

Crews are installing a chain-link fence around MacArthur Park Tuesday as part of construction of the park’s new green metal fence. The Los Angeles Police Department’s Rampart Division said on Instagram Tuesday the chain-link fence is being installed “to support the construction of the fence. ” The installation of the 8-foot green metal fence was delayed because of the weather, according to Rose Watson, a spokesperson for the Department of Recreation and Parks.

Watson said Monday that she would provide an update later this week. The fence is the city’s latest attempt to tackle longstanding problems at MacArthur Park, including drug use, homelessness and crime. The city first approved plans for the fence in October 2025, and the proposal has since drawn both support and criticism from residents and community groups.

Construction will continue through fall 2027, with crews working Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The park will remain open throughout construction. Tuesday the chain-link fence is being installed “to support the construction of the fence. ” The installation of the 8-foot green metal fence was delayed because of the weather, according to Rose Watson, a spokesperson for the Department of Recreation and Parks. Watson said Monday that she would provide an update later this week.

Construction will continue through fall 2027, with crews working Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The park will remain open throughout construction. The fence is the city’s latest attempt to tackle longstanding problems at MacArthur Park, including drug use, homelessness and crime. The city first approved plans for the fence in October 2025, and the proposal has since drawn both support and criticism from residents and community groups. Capt.

Ben Fernandes said the police department will provide security for the project to “ensure the construction is safe and prevent any vandalism or theft. ” Additional security cameras will also be installed to help monitor the park in coordination with Los Angeles Park Rangers. Some residents say they hope the fence will make the park safer, while others question whether it will actually improve conditions there.

Jerry Mendez, 53, said he used to visit MacArthur Park with his parents in the early 1980s. But he rarely comes to the park anymore because of the robberies and open-air drug use he has seen there.

“I think it’s about time they did something around here,” Mendez said Tuesday morning while waiting for the bus at 6th and Alvarado streets, adding that the park is known as a “zombie park. ” Mendez said he hopes the new fence will make the area safer, but he is not sure it will solve the problems that have kept people away.