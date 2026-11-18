The move follows California’s decision to bar Waymo robotaxis from state freeways after several vehicles entered active construction and traffic-control zones.

Waymo says it has temporarily stopped running driverless freeway rides across the US after the California regulators barred the company’s robotaxis from state freeways following a series of incidents involving active traffic-control and construction zones.and several other outlets on Tuesday that it determined Waymo's driverless freeway operations posed an “imminent hazard to public safety” after several vehicles entered active construction areas.

The DMV’s action come after two incidents in early November, including one on Nov. 5 in which three Waymo vehicles entered a construction zone. The following day, another Waymo vehicle encountered California Highway Patrol vehicles conducting a traffic break on a San Francisco-area highway. Video of that incident went viral, showing the robotaxi attempting several times to move around the CHP vehicles.

Also read Waymo suspension

The DMV said similar incidents had previously occurred, including one on May 18 in which seven Waymo robotaxis drove past construction cones into closed lanes and active freeway construction zones in San Francisco. In response to the California DMV order, Waymo has pulled its freeway service in every US market where it is offered, though Waymo says it will continue testing on freeways with minders behind the wheel.

The company said it is working with California and other state officials to resume commercial freeway operations. The temporary suspension affects a relatively small portion of Waymo’s overall service. The company operates in 15 US cities, but freeway rides were available only in some of them, including San Francisco and Los Angeles. Waymo continues offering driverless rides on city streets.

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Waymo also suspended freeway rides earlier this year, during which time the company was also examining the performance of its robotaxis in and around construction zones. The latest incidents suggest the company is still working to solve this particular problem, an example of one of the more complex situations faced by autonomous vehicles, that of recognizing and responding correctly when regular traffic patterns are disrupted by temporary conditions.

But for a couple of sketchy, short-lived gigs right out of college, Natalie Neff has had the good fortune to spend the entirety of her professional life around cars. A 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV, 1972 VW Beetle, 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S, and a well-loved purple-and-white five-speed Schwinn currently call her garage home.