A California regulator recently barred its vehicles from freeways in the state.

Alphabet’s self-driving ‌unit Waymo said on Friday it is issuing two recalls for its robotaxis over incidents involving closed freeway lanes and manual traffic control.

California regulator barred its vehicles from freeways in the stateThe California ban, ​which took effect last week, is a result of a series of ⁠incidents where Waymo robotaxis entered active construction zones, the California Department of Motor Vehicles said. Waymo is recalling its self-driving cars after they entered closed freeway lanes and mishandled traffic controls.

Also read Waymo Suspends Freeway Operations Across U.S. After California Ban

Waymo ​said a statement it filed two safety recalls with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on ​Thursday on its automated driving system “to strengthen how the Waymo Driver navigates closed freeway lanes and intersections with manual traffic control. ”, the company said, adding it is still working ​on the recall remedy.

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Advertisement The ‌manual ⁠traffic recall is to ensure self-driving vehicles better respond to manual commands at intersections from law enforcement or other emergency personnel and follows a collision in which a Waymo followed directions from an officer, but the officer was then temporarily obstructed. A California regulator recently barred Waymo vehicles from state freeways.