Waymo recalls nearly entire robotaxi fleet after construction zone software failures

Waymo pulls back 3,871 driverless Jaguars after they entered freeway work zones without slowing, citing a software flaw that missed construction signs in Phoenix and San Francisco.

Waymo has announced a massive recall of its autonomous robotaxi fleet after a series of incidents in which the driverless cars entered active freeway construction zones without reducing speed.

The recall affects 3,871 vehicles, representing almost the entire stock of Waymo's self‑driving Jaguars that have been operating in the United States. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the vehicles made thirteen incursions into construction zones between April and May of this year.

Six of those occurrences took place in Phoenix, Arizona, where the robotaxis ignored ramp closure signs, while the remaining seven happened in San Francisco, California, where the cars drove between traffic cones that marked closed lanes. No collisions were reported, but the potential for a serious accident was deemed high enough to trigger the recall. The root cause identified by Waymo is a software deficiency that prevented the autonomous system from recognizing the visual cues indicating a construction zone.

In its filing, the company acknowledged that the perception module failed to process the combination of signage, road markings and temporary barriers that human drivers rely on to navigate work zones safely. Engineers are now being tasked with updating the vehicle's sensor fusion algorithms and retraining the machine learning models that interpret road environments.

Waymo says the updated software will be rolled out to the recalled fleet over the coming weeks, and the company will conduct extensive testing in controlled environments before the cars are permitted to return to public streets. This incident adds to a growing list of challenges faced by the autonomous driving industry. Critics argue that despite Waymo's claims that its technology makes streets safer, repeated software glitches raise questions about the readiness of fully driverless services for widespread deployment.

Industry observers note that the ability to reliably detect and obey temporary traffic controls is a fundamental requirement for any autonomous system operating in complex urban settings. As Waymo works to address the software shortfall, regulators are likely to scrutinize future deployments more closely, and the episode may influence public perception and policy decisions regarding autonomous vehicle operations worldwide





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Waymo Autonomous Vehicles Recall Software Defect Construction Zones

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