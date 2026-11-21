Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. Waymo has apparently run into some issues with its robotaxis on highways ...

Waymo has apparently run into some issues with its robotaxis on highways in California, and it has pulled its robotaxis off of highways across the United States as a result.

The main issue is that Waymo robotaxis have entered active construction zones. (Earlier this week, in response to the Waymo vehicles driving into active construction zones, California required that Waymo stop operating its robotaxis on highways for the time being. Following that, the company also decided to pause highway operation anywhere in the USA.

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“The closed freeway lanes recall stems from unusual circumstances where a Waymo vehicle may enter and ​continue driving in a closed freeway lane, the company said, adding it is still working ​on the recall remedy. Waymo said there were no collisions or injuries reported from the closed freeway events,”In addition to the above issues, Waymo robotaxis have not operated appropriately at times when manual traffic control has replaced traffic lights.

Waymo issued an update recently following a crash that occurred as a result of this problem.

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“The ‌manual ⁠traffic recall is to ensure self-driving vehicles better responds to manual commands at intersections from law enforcement or other emergency personnel and follows a collision in which a Waymo followed directions from an officer, but the officer was then temporarily obstructed. That update was completed on November 6. ” So, yes, Waymo robotaxis still aren’t perfect.

However, Waymo continues to point out that its vehicles are much safer statistically than human-driven vehicles, as these vehicles are traveling far more miles between accidents than average human American drivers. CleanTechnica as its editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.