The California DMV said that Waymo’s driverless taxis “pose an imminent hazard to public safety.”

The suspension comes after the California Department of Motor Vehicles barred the company’s driverless taxis from state highways. The ban comes after several incidents, including a recent case where Waymos entered active construction zones.

Waymo has temporarily suspended all freeway rides in the United States after the California Department of Motor Vehicles barred the company’s driverless taxis from operating on state highways. The California ban went into effect last week and doesn’t apply beyond state borders, but the Alphabet-owned company, the biggest in the robotaxi industry, said it will pull all its vehicles from U.S. freeways to evaluate their performance. Ride-hailing services on city streets are still operational.

Also read Waymo Temporarily Halts California Freeway Rides Following DMV Safety Order

According to the California DMV, a series of incidents where Waymo robotaxis entered active construction zones led to the suspension.

"The Department determined that ​Waymo's driverless freeway operations pose an imminent hazard to public ​safety," the DMV said in an official statement. This is the second time this year that Waymo has pulled its robotaxis from American highways. Back in June, the companyusing its fifth-generation Automated Driving System over concerns that they could drive at highway speeds into lanes closed for construction.

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In a more recent incident, a driverless Waymo robotaxi was filmed trying to pass a California Highway Police traffic break on I-280 last week. As reported by our sister site, CHP slowed down traffic with a pair of patrol vehicles so that debris could be cleared from the road.

While all human-driven cars stayed behind the police cars, a Waymo-branded Jaguar I-Pace raced in the passing lane and tried to get past the blockade, but it was quickly stopped by the keen-eyed officer at the wheel. While the incident is unrelated to the California ban, it does put a dent in the company’s reputation, especially as it tries to rapidly expand its footprint in the U.S. Alphabet’s ride-hailing endeavor said it is now"working with the California DMV and other state officials diligently and responsibly to resume freeway operations.

"Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into one of Waymo’s software fixes, which was implemented to prevent its robotaxis from passing stopped school buses. The company’s fifth- and sixth-generation self-driving hardware uses several sensors, including lidars, cameras, and radars, to navigate in pre-mapped areas. Waymo claims its system has several redundancies in place and claims that its vehicles are 95% safer than human drivers when it comes to serious-injuries-or-worse crashes. Waymo's Public Fast-Charging Problem Is Infuriating EV Drivers