San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said Waymo is pausing operations in the city due to forecasted rain and coastal flooding.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced on social media Sunday that the city is preparing for historic king tides and coastal flooding this week driven by incoming storms and El Niño conditions.

During heavy rain last week, several Waymo taxis stalled on the streets, forcing Waymo to halt service for one day. Waymo paused its service again Monday morning at 4 a.m. and did not say when it plans to resume operations. The autonomous taxi company Waymo issued a voluntary recall of more than 3,000 vehicles due to a software issue that led some of the vehicles to drive into standing water.

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Lurie is urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel this week, though the Thanksgiving holiday will likely make that difficult.

“We’re doing our part to keep transit corridors clear for first responders, emergency crews, and essential municipal operations,” Waymo said in a blog post Sunday. “Operating responsibly means knowing when to stay off the roads. ”Waymo said it will notify affected riders through its app, and will gradually resume services as weather improves over the coming days.in Texas. In response, Waymo increased weather-related constraints on its vehicles and said it was working on additional software safeguards.

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Although Waymo launched in Denver in September, it is still testing its vehicles in snow and winter driving conditions. Waymo’s autonomous taxis can no longer operate on California’s freeways due to an order from the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

The service pause in San Francisco comes less than a week after the California Department of Motor Vehicles barred Waymo taxis from operating onThe California DMV said its decision was necessary after incidents on highways involving Waymo vehicles and emergency vehicles or construction sites. A Times analysis of Waymo safety data collected by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that the vast majority of incidents involving Waymo vehicles result in no injuries.

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.