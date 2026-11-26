A Waymo passenger in San Francisco found a handgun in one of the company’s autonomous taxis while taking a ride.

A Waymo passenger in San Francisco found a loaded handgun in the backseat of one of the company's autonomous taxis, local authorities confirmed. Officers responded to a report of a firearm found in a ride-share vehicle near Filbert and Mason streets around 4:16 p.m. November 17, according to a statement to Newsweek Wednesday from San Francisco Police Department Public Information Officer Robert Rueca.

The area is near two parks, restaurants and homes in the city's North Beach neighborhood. He said officers met with the caller, who said he had found the firearm in the car when he boarded to take his ride. Rueca said officers took possession of the firearm and completed their investigation.

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What Happened In a post on X Wednesday, Stefano Scalia said he was taking a Waymo in the city's North Beach area to Cole Valley when he found a loaded handgun in the car's backseat, which he said he initially thought was a novelty lighter.