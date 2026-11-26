A San Francisco Waymo passenger found a loaded Colt .25 handgun on the seat of a robotaxi in North Beach, prompting a police response and a company review. Waymo says it has banned the account holder for violating its weapons policy.

A Waymo robotaxi passenger in San Francisco found a loaded handgun in the vehicle last week, and the company has since banned the account holder associated with the trip.

The passenger, Stefano Scalia, said he got into the driverless car in North Beach on his way to Cole Valley when he spotted the weapon on the seat. Police said the incident happened on Nov. 17 at about 4:16 p.m. in the area of Filbert and Mason streets in the city's North Beach neighborhood.

Also read San Francisco businesses brace for king tides and storm surge as residents hit sandbag pickup limits

Passenger Describes Discovering Loaded Handgun

Officers met with the passenger, who told them he found a firearm on the seat when he boarded the robotaxi, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Scalia described the discovery in a post on X. He wrote that when he got in, what he thought was a novelty lighter was a loaded handgun, a Colt .25. He added that he was a firearms instructor, so he rendered the gun safe, and that there was a round in the chamber.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a follow-up post, Scalia said the Colt .25 has a grip safety, meaning if a child or someone else picked it up and pulled the trigger, it would have fired. He also said he had taken more than 800 Waymo rides before this trip, but he now thinks he cannot support the company anymore. Scalia said he received only two free rides as a result of the gun incident.

He is currently the chief growth officer at LiveBarn, a streaming company for youth sports, and previously worked at the consulting firm Apex Groupe. After finding the weapon, Scalia said he first contacted Waymo support and later had the vehicle pull over so he could get out and call police on his own. He said he was concerned that Waymo and responding officers would think he was armed.

Waymo Spokesperson Addresses Safety Response

In a statement, a Waymo spokesperson said that after the rider alerted the support team, the issue was escalated to a specialist who spoke with the rider before calling 911. The spokesperson said the specialist assured the rider they would notify the police of exactly what happened and that they were innocent in the whole event. Safety is our highest priority, and we take incidents like this seriously, the spokesperson told CBS News Bay Area.

We appreciate the rider reporting this to our team and working with us to ensure the weapon was safely removed by first responders. If riders find concerning items in the vehicles, they can contact Rider Support through the Waymo app or via the in-car screen, 24/7. Waymo said weapons are prohibited in its vehicles under its terms of service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Company Review Follows Unusual Rider Incidents

The company said it reviewed trip data to identify the account holder associated with the terms of service violation and took appropriate action. The company also said it was reviewing its customer service in this event. The incident adds to a series of unusual Waymo rider reports in the Bay Area. In a separate case, San Mateo police detained two 15-year-olds after they drank alcohol and fired water guns from a Waymo vehicle.

Police said the teenagers were firing Orbeez water beads before the vehicle stopped and Waymo alerted police to what was happening.