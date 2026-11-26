Stefano Scalia discovers a loaded handgun in a driverless car, sparking safety concerns and revealing critical flaws in Waymo's emergency response protocol.

Stefano Scalia discovered a loaded Colt .25 semiautomatic pistol concealed in the back seat of a driverless Waymo vehicle during a ride on Tuesday night in San Francisco.

The former firearms instructor was traveling from North Beach to Cole Valley when he identified the weapon, which was loaded with a round in the chamber. Scalia immediately secured the firearm, contacted law enforcement, and coordinated with Waymo's response team, who assured him he held no liability for the object's presence in the autonomous taxi.

Also read Waymo Rider Finds Loaded Colt .25 Handgun in Robotaxi in San Francisco

Discovery of Loaded Firearm

Scalia initially mistook the weapon for a novelty lighter while riding in the back seat of the autonomous vehicle. The Colt .25 pistol featured a grip safety mechanism, a design flaw that Scalia noted could have caused the weapon to discharge accidentally if a child or an uninformed individual had handled it improperly. He confirmed that the safety features were compromised by the way the gun was left in the cabin.

Upon realizing the severity of the situation, Scalia rendered the gun safe and immediately dialed 911. He emphasized that he had previously taken more than 800 rides with the service, making this incident a profound breach of trust. His actions prevented a potential tragedy given the weapon's readiness to fire.

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Failure of Customer Support System

Waymo's response team contacted Scalia before police officers arrived at the scene to clarify that he was not responsible for the firearm. However, Scalia later highlighted significant failures in the company's digital customer support protocol during the crisis. He reported that the initial support agent failed to understand his urgent situation and incorrectly stated that weapons were not allowed in the vehicle.

This initial response implicitly suggested that Scalia was the owner of the firearm, rather than the finder. A second, escalated support operator requested his narrative but then threatened to inform law enforcement that Scalia was in a Waymo in North Beach with a gun. Scalia explicitly warned the support staff that this misinformation could lead to a lethal confrontation with the San Francisco Police Department, who might approach him with weapons drawn.

Passenger's Final Warning to Safety Teams

Scalia urgently instructed the support team to correct the record immediately, stating that he found the gun and it was not his. He demanded that they tell police to stop the car and allow him to exit safely. He eventually exited the vehicle and called 911 himself to ensure officers understood he was unarmed and standing outside the car.

After the police reviewed the scene and released the vehicle, Waymo returned the robotaxi to its facilities for a thorough inspection. The company confirmed it took action against the specific ride account involved but declined to detail the penalties. Waymo stated it is currently reviewing how its customer service team handled the emergency to prevent future misunderstandings with first responders.

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History of Security Lapses in Fleet

This incident adds to a growing list of security concerns surrounding Waymo's driverless fleet in the Bay Area. Approximately four months prior, two 15-year-old teenagers were alleged to have consumed alcohol and fired Orbeez water beads from inside a Waymo vehicle in San Mateo. The company alerted police after the vehicle autonomously came to a stop following the disturbance.

Earlier in January, a thief utilized a parked Waymo vehicle to escape after stealing merchandise from a yoga studio in the Marina neighborhood. Despite the extensive camera systems installed in the cars, law enforcement has yet to identify the suspect in that theft, raising further questions about accountability and security monitoring in the autonomous taxi network.

Consequences for Service User

Scalia, who works as the chief growth officer at LiveBarn, stated that the incident concluded his relationship with the robotaxi service. He announced that he would no longer support the company, citing the mishandling of the emergency and the safety risks associated with the service.

As a gesture of apology, Waymo provided Scalia with two free rides. A company spokesperson reiterated that safety remains the highest priority and that weapons are strictly banned from all vehicles. However, the sequence of errors-from the presence of the loaded gun to the misguided customer support responses-has drawn sharp criticism regarding the operational safeguards of the autonomous system.