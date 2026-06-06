Waymo near deadly fire appears to block roadway

Body camera footage obtained by CNN shows a Dallas County, Texas, deputy constable struggling to move an empty Waymo autonomous vehicle, which appeared to partially block a portion of the street near the scene of a fatal apartment explosion and fire.

Body camera footage obtained by CNN shows a Dallas County, Texas, deputy constable struggling to move an empty Waymo autonomous vehicle, which appeared to partially block a portion of the street near the scene of a fatal apartment explosion and fire.

Maine Senate Democratic candidate Graham Platner addressed his recent string of controversies on Friday night during a rally in Bar Harbor alongside progressive California Rep. Ro Khanna ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

What to expect from Pope Leo's trip to Spain Pope Leo has arrived in Spain for a visit where he is expected to focus on the treatment of migrants and polarization in politics. CNN’s Christopher Lamb reports. Huge waves surged towards a street in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and crashed over cars, pedestrians, and against the windows of a nearby restaurant on Tuesday, June 2.

The official wave observations in that area were 4-6 feet, but some of them were likely higher, according to CNN Digital Meteorologist Dakota Smith. Brendan Banfield, the Virginia man convicted of killing his wife and a stranger as part of an elaborate plot with the family’s au pair, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole.

NASA asked crew members to “assume safety posture” on a Dragon spacecraft attached to the International Space Station after new leaks were discovered on the Russia-controlled side of the ISS. Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, said the situation does not pose a threat to the safety of the crew. The murder trial of Karmelo Anthony, a teen accused of killing Austin Metcalf in April 2025 is underway.

Both were 17-years-old at the time when Anthony fatally stabbed Metcalf during a track meet in Frisco, Texas. CNN’s Laura Coates breaks down the case. Israel secretly deployed military forces across the Middle East during the war with Iran, four sources familiar with the matter told CNN. CNN's Oren Liebermann explains where troops were positioned, and what purpose they served.

In a rare and exclusive interview, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun tells CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that he will do"whatever it takes to save the country,” and says it’s time for Israel and Hezbollah to “sit and talk. ”





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Old Waymo Batteries Will Get A Second Life As Stationary Energy StorageWaymo struck a deal with B2U Storage Solutions to make sure its old robotaxi batteries live on as part of the energy grid.

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Waymo blocks Dallas first responders after explosionNewly released body camera video shows a Dallas County deputy constable forced to manually drive an empty autonomous Waymo vehicle that was blocking emergency crews following a fatal natural gas apartment explosion.

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A Waymo blocked the road during a Dallas emergency and it raised questionsA constable’s body camera captured a tense moment with a driverless Waymo as firefighters battled a 5-alarm fire at an apartment complex.

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Waymo’s Old EV Batteries Will Now Help Support the Power Grid in California and TexasThe robotaxi company has partnered with B2U Storage Solutions to repurpose its retired batteries.

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