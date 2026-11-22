Waymo filed two NHTSA safety recalls for its robotaxis over closed freeway lanes and manual traffic control, days after a California freeway ban.

‘Barron’s Roundtable’ panelists discuss the growth of autonomous ride-shares and what Waymo’s success means for the industry.affecting its robotaxis over issues involving closed freeway lanes and manual traffic control, just days after the driverless vehicles were barred from California freeways.said it filed two safety recalls with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday involving its automated driving system "to strengthen how the Waymo Driver navigates closed freeway lanes and intersections with manual traffic control.

" The company said the closed-freeway-lane recall addresses unusual circumstances in which a Waymo vehicle may inadvertently enter and continue driving in a closed freeway lane. No collisions or injuries have been reported in connection with the issue, according to Waymo, which added that it was still working to resolve the problem.

Also read Waymo recalls robotaxis after they drove into closed freeway lanes

Waymo announced two safety recalls involving its self-driving vehicles over issues with closed freeway lanes and manual traffic control, days after California barred its robotaxis from operating on freeways. Waymo said a separate recall involving manual traffic control was issued to ensure that itsbetter respond to directions from law enforcement officers or other emergency personnel at intersections.

The company acknowledged that the recall stemmed from a collision in which a Waymo vehicle initially followed directions from an officer who later became temporarily obscured from the vehicle's view. In a statement to FOX Business, a Waymo spokesperson defended the company's safety practices, describing the voluntary recalls as part of its ongoing efforts to improve its autonomous driving technology.

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"We hold our technology to high safety standards and take proactive actions whenever we see opportunities to improve performance," the spokesperson said. "These are standard steps in our rigorous safety approach to validating and refining our technology as we scale to more complex driving environments," the spokesperson added. The company also clarified that the voluntary recalls do not require its vehicles to be taken off the road.

A Waymo autonomous vehicle drives along Masonic Avenue on April 11, 2022, in San Francisco, California. The recalls come after the autonomous driving company's robotaxis were ordered off all California freeways earlier this month followingFOX Business previously reported that following a series of incidents involving Waymo vehicles, state regulators declared the driverless vehicles an "imminent hazard to public safety.

" The California Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed that the restrictions took effect Nov. 11 after three Waymo vehicles entered an active construction closure near Burlingame and a separate incident involving California Highway Patrol vehicles in San Francisco. The agency said the order applied to both driverless testing and deployment on all California freeways. NHTSA also opened a separate recall query last week involving Waymo after numerous incidents in which its robotaxis reportedly drove by stopped school buses.

Alphabet-owned Waymo faces increased regulatory scrutiny after California officials restricted its driverless vehicles from operating on freeways following multiple safety incidents. NHTSA and the National Transportation Safety Board have also opened investigations into the company after a Waymo self-driving vehicle struck a child in January near an elementary school in Santa Monica, California.