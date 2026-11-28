Waymo recently instituted a voluntary recall of thousands of robotaxis following nearly a dozen incidents in the span of a monht.

America’s leading automatous vehicle company is struggling to bring its self-driving cars to heel. Over the past few years, the Google subsidiary Waymo has unleashed thousands of experimental self-driving cars onto public roads.

But many of those vehicles are now being recalled after operational errors on freeways. , Waymo has recalled over 4,400 of its cars recently, following nearly a dozen incidents in which the company’s robotaxis drove onto closed lanes on the highway.

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Waymo was recently banned from operating on California freeways entirely, after the state’s Department of Motor VehiclesBack in May, one couple in San Francisco had the after their Waymo robotaxi unexpectedly booked it onto the highway, accelerating to dangerous speeds through an construction zone as police gave chase.flags the fact that at least eight similar incidents occurred between October 1st and November 6th, each of which involved fifth- and sixth-generation Waymo systems. Though Waymo updated its software to “reduce exposure to closed freeway lanes” on November 6th, the NHTSA notes that just a few days later, “three Waymo vehicles entered freeway lanes that were marked with cones as being closed for construction.