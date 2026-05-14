Waymo Expanding Footprint in Houston Ahead of FIFA World Cup, Reviews Flooded Road Scenarios

Waymo, the autonomous vehicle company, is expanding its operations in Houston to neighborhoods like East Downtown, the Texas Medical Center, and northeast Houston. The company has also confirmed that its product makes roads safer. Further reporting from ABC News indicated that Waymo reviewed scenarios involving flooded roadways and identified an opportunity for improvement. Waymo plans to continue expanding its operations in Houston, but did not provide a timeline.

Waymo is expanding its footprint in Houston to neighborhoods like East Downtown, the Texas Medical Center, and northeast Houston ahead of the FIFA World Cup, a spokesperson confirmed.

The company said data shows its product makes roads safer. Further reporting from ABC News indicated that while the incident involved an unoccupied vehicle, and there were no injuries, Waymo decided to review scenarios involving flooded roadways and identified an opportunity for improvement. Waymo is coming to more riders both near and far, Shweta Shrivastava, Senior Product Leader at Waymo, said.

Waymo began offering service in Houston in February, and says that it plans to expand operations again, but did not provide a timeline. An 11-year-old was hit and killed near Clute Intermediate School, police say





abc13houston / 🏆 255. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Waymo Houston FIFA World Cup Autonomous Vehicles Roads Safer Flooded Roadways Review Scenarios Opportunity For Improvement Land And Expand Connect With More Neighbors Support Riders Daily Commutes Local Errands Exciting Nights Out Big Game Hit And Killed Clute Intermediate School Police Say

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Waymo recalls over 3,500 vehicles after robotaxi entered flooded Texas road, company saysAfter one of its robotaxis entered a flooded lane in San Antonio during extreme weather, Waymo said it was issuing a voluntary recall of software related to flooded roadways.

Read more »

Waymo recalls nearly 4,000 autonomous taxis over risk of driving into flooded roadsNearly 4,000 of Waymo autonomous taxis were recalled after software may have allowed the vehicles to drive into flooded roads, according to NHTSA.

Read more »

Waymo voluntarily recalls all its vehicles due to high water software breach in San AntonioWaymo, one of the leading autonomous driving companies, has issued a software recall for all its vehicles after a car driven by one of its vehicles drove into high water in San Antonio. The company has blamed a problem in the software that allowed the vehicle to drive into such a risky situation.

Read more »

Waymo expands Houston robotaxi service area ahead of FIFA World Cup eventsWaymo is expanding its autonomous ride-hailing service in Houston, growing its coverage area to nearly 50 square miles and adding several major destinations across the city.

Read more »