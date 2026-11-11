Wayfair Highlights Top 10 Smart Home Devices for 2024

Wayfair showcases ten high‑tech home upgrades, from Wi‑Fi deadbolts to robot vacuums, all rated highly by customers and ready for purchase.

Wayfair, the online marketplace known for home furnishings, has unveiled a curated list of ten smart home devices that have earned strong customer reviews on its platform. The selection includes a Wi‑Fi‑enabled deadbolt, a smart air purifier, a touchscreen refrigerator, a robot vacuum and mop, a Keurig coffee maker with BrewID technology, a Dyson vacuum, and more, all priced competitively and praised for their performance.

Device Features and Customer Ratings

Each product on the list has received at least 100 buyer ratings on Wayfair, with average scores ranging from 4.5 to 4.8 stars. The robot vacuum and mop, priced at $499.99, boasts LiDAR navigation that maps the home and allows users to schedule cleaning sessions. Reviewers note that the device empties its dust bin automatically and requires minimal maintenance, such as replacing the dust bag every few weeks and washing the water tank filter monthly.

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The Keurig coffee maker, available for $179.99, uses BrewID technology to detect the pod and set optimal brewing parameters. Customers appreciate the ability to customize strength, temperature, and cup size, with options ranging from six to twelve ounces. The machine also supports iced drinks and features a 66‑ounce water reservoir that can be attached to the back or side of the unit.

The Dyson vacuum, listed at $749.99, has over 7,700 reviews and an average rating of 4.6 stars. It offers Eco, Boost, and Auto modes, with the Auto mode adjusting performance based on floor type and dirt level. Users highlight its quick transition to a handheld vacuum and its effectiveness at removing pet hair. TechRadar notes the replaceable battery pack, allowing extended cleaning sessions without recharging.

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Smart Lock Integration and Ease of Use

The Schlage Home smart lock, rated 4.8 stars from nearly 6,800 reviews, is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Installation is user‑friendly, with no need for a professional. Once paired with the Schlage Home app, users can create permanent or temporary access codes and use Apple's NFC technology to unlock the door with an iPhone or Apple Watch.

Customers praise the lock's wide compatibility and remote control features, noting that it enhances home security without the hassle of traditional key management.

Impact on Homeowners and Next Steps

By integrating these devices, homeowners can improve security, convenience, and health within their living spaces. The high customer satisfaction scores suggest that these products deliver on their promises, making them attractive options for those looking to upgrade their homes in 2024. Wayfair continues to expand its smart home inventory, offering consumers a one‑stop shop for technology that simplifies daily life.