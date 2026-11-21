Eight powerhouse teams are in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals. You don't have to wait till March to get ready.

The top two nations from each group in League A — Belgium, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Spain — will play in March as part of their respective two-legged affairs after the draw was held on Friday.

The first leg will be played in the March 25–27 window and the second leg on March 28–30. The group winners will host the second leg. Here’s a breakdown of each quarterfinal fixture. Despite the 3-2 loss to England in Madrid, which snapped its incredible 43-match unbeaten run, the World Cup champions remain the best team on the planet.

Also read UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Draw Sets Spain vs France, Norway vs England for March 2027

But that aforementioned loss to England exposed a vulnerability within Luis de la Fuente’s side. It sometimes leaves a door open in the opening stages of a fixture as Spain can often require 10–15 minutes to fully wake up.

But this fixture against France is a repeat of this past summer’s World Cup semifinal and in that battle, La Roja learned its lesson from the group stage and started with a bang. Once again, it has to echo the same formula in order to come out victorious. Rodri is the obvious one.

The Barcelona midfielder did not feature in the November window due to a hamstring issue suffered in the Champions League against Aston Villa. His return will be absolutely crucial as his military assertion in the midfield allows more fluidity for the likes of Pedri and Fermín López. We all know about Lamine Yamal’s threat, but without Rodri, Spain is incomplete.

Dani Olmo, his Barça teammate, is another member who didn’t feature in this past international window and his ability to strengthen the core attacking factors of Spain is important. Zinedine Zidane’s side is early in his tenure with Les Bleus, who had a reasonably strong group stage run with four wins, a draw and a loss, which was the 3-1 scoreline to Italy at the San Siro.used the Nations League to invigorate a sense of youth as Man United’s Leny Yoro, Liverpool’s Jeremy Jacquet and Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi were handed debuts during the tournament.

But again, this team needs to do more than just rely on the star power of Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé. It needs stealth in the midfield and more quality from the full-back roles. The most alarming factor for me is the midfield. With all due respect to the present talent, if I were Spain — France’s center doesn’t scare me right now, so it needs to fight fire with fire.

The return of Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni, who didn’t feature in this window due to an adductor issue, will be important. I think Zidane needs to keep looking for a strong defensive midfielder that can protect his defensive line. I have no idea why Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara continues to be ignored. I know, I know.

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My bias is showing. But let me tell you, he’s the most underrated defensive midfielder in the Premier League and I think Zidane could use his services. Jules Kounde’s return can also help from a defensive standpoint once he returns. With Rodri’s return, I think this is a Spanish win as La Roja shows the world once again why it is the Goliath to beat.

Spain takes it. A repeat of this past summer’s World Cup quarterfinal in Miami where Jude Bellingham’s stoppage-time winner took it for the Three Lions. In that match, as was shown against Denmark in this window, Norway’s biggest weakness was its inability to cancel out individual errors at the back. Goalscoring phenom Erling Haaland and the wonderful Antonio Nusa offer so much potency going forward, but defensively, the Vikings will always let you storm their Nordic ship.

That's why coach Ståle Solbakken knows it has to be a tighter vessel in order to beat this formidable England side. The familiarity of the opponent will be a plus for Norway, however, and again — with Haaland, anything is possible as he now has 68 goals in 61 international appearances, which is just astonishing. The first leg will be key towards its success. The metronomic Martin Ødegaard.

With all this Haaland talk, this team actually functions at its very best because of the Arsenal and Norway captain. Ødegaard is the team’s conductor, leading a musical rhythm in every match he plays. For the sake of Norway — and Arsenal — he needs to stay fit and fully prepared for these matches. The incredibly impressive 3-2 victory over Spain in Madrid showcased just how far the Three Lions have come under Thomas Tuchel.

Yes, I understand the frustration of the loss to Argentina at the World Cup continues to hover like a gray cloud of disappointment, but I think that since that loss, England has learned to now fully rely on its most important asset: its tenacious, fearless individual talent. England is at its best when it plays street football. Gritty, unbothered and relentless.

And that’s what we saw in this past international window . Against Norway, England — just like in the World Cup quarterfinal — needs to be wary of its defensive setup and not allow the Vikings to get into their rhythm inside the final third. Oh, and yes. I forgot one more task.

It’s only a small one: stop Haaland. Elliott Anderson’s replacement in the midfield. The Manchester City midfielder was sent off against Spain due to denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity on Lamine Yamal, so he will be out for the first leg. So what does Tuchel do here?

Let’s remember that Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, who should be back this weekend for the Cherries after being out since October due to a thigh injury, is a candidate. What’s more, he might even have a new team after January after much transfer speculation has him linked to major clubs and Bournemouth could cash in. England’s center-back pairing of Ezri Konsa and Marc Guéhi could also be fully back after the latter missed out this window due to a hip injury.

Though Dan Burn could match up against Haaland in this one, Guéhi has been less than solid so far this season. It will be a similar battle from this summer minus the Miami humidity but since this is a two-legged affair, it will come down to what happens at Wembley. England wins in extra time. Xavi Hernandez suffered a 12-goal shift in this past window thanks to the 7-0 win over Greece and the 5-0 loss to Germany.

I think the former Barcelona manager needs to use this time until March to encourage a sense of consistency and accountability. He has a very talented squad but one that requires more tenacity and leadership, as center-back Virgil van Dijk’s absence cannot be the lone excuse for losing the way that it did against Jürgen Klopp’s team. Many players need to improve, including midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and winger Crysencio Summerville — both now playing in Saudi Arabia.

If the Dutch want to beat Portugal, they can never have even an ounce of a performance from what we saw against the Germans. And what’s more, the record against this opponent is terrible as it has only won once in the last 14 meetings. Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. I think his absence in November was truly felt as this midfield looked very weak against strong opposition.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, the team’s Swiss Army knife, was also missed, so Xavi needs his strongest team in order to form a tighter unit against Jorge Jesus’s side. Both Gravenberch and De Jong offer a sense of calmness to the squad and this will be key as the national team — a three-time World Cup runner-up — looks to win a trophy for the first time since the 1988 Euro. I’ll be honest.

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I am still not sure who this team wants to be without Cristiano Ronaldo. The 4-2 loss to Denmark surprised me and this isn’t me taking anything away from the Danes. It was more about the lack of cohesion from the home side. It rectified itself against Wales with a 3-2 win, but there were still defensive cracks that rose to the surface.

There is a familiarity in this matchup against the Netherlands as Portugal, the Nations League defending champion, has won the competition twice and beat the Dutch in 2019 as part of the first edition. Bruno Fernandes.

By the time this two-legged affair comes around, the Man United midfielder will have worked a few months under Mauricio Pochettino and the other component is that 2027 is a key year for the Portuguese midfielder as his current contract enters the final six months from January. There’s a lot to motivate Fernandes next year and a strong run in this tournament will play a massive factor.

He simply has to step up as this team moves on from Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement. This is a tough one. You remember the record I mentioned? The one where the Netherlands have really struggled against Portugal?

I think it continues, especially as the win will come in the second leg. Portugal wins in a penalty shootout. Mark van Bommel took over for Rudi Garcia after Belgium lost to Spain in the quarterfinal, and it has actually been a decent run for the Belgians under the former Bayern Munich man.

After losing 4-1 to France in October, the team concluded its November run with a 2-1 away win against Türkiye and an emphatic 4-1 victory over Italy, thus denying Roberto Mancini’s side a spot in the final eight. The key for this team is health. It’s pure and simple.

This is a transitional squad, so the likes of veteran Kevin De Bruyne, keeper Thibaut Courtois , and midfielder Youri Tielemans have to be fully prepared and ready to go. But also, with Romelu Lukaku now retired, the need to truly evolve Belgian strikers is a priority, especially as Charles De Ketelaere is not even a natural striker.

Lots to do for Belgium as I think Germany under Jürgen Klopp is the worst possible opponent for Van Bommel. But there is talent and if healthy, it can perhaps cause some noise. Jérémy Doku. The Man City winger was phenomenal against Italy as his blistering pace is just too much for any defender.

He will be instrumental against Germany’s backline. November was the month when I finally saw a German identity under Klopp. The four-time World Cup champion was magnificent, especially against the Netherlands, where they won 5-0 and delivered from every angle.

Klopp’s"The former Liverpool manager also encourages fluidity outside the opponent’s box and when you have the likes of 23-year-old Florian Wirtz and 22-year-old Brajan Gruda at your disposal, then defenders have a headache and the insurmountable task of figuring out who to mark. But the defensive side of Germany has also improved. Klopp's squad only conceded three goals, the best record of any team in League A. Germany has found a good flow with Brajan Gruda and Florian Wirtz.

A one-two punch that creates havoc from inside and outside of the box. Combined, they produced eight goal contributions in November alone, and they will be so important for Germany’s awakening and its objective of winning the Nations League. I am a romantic and a sucker for Klopp’s passionate ability to build bridges between the team and the fanbase and I think this team finally understands who it needs to be under him.

Belgium will put up a fight but I think Germany takes it in the second leg. Who Is In The UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals? Who Is Promoted And Relegated? Spain's Unbeaten Streak Snapped: 3 Takeaways From Nations League ActionWho Is In The UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals?

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