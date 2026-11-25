Chris Pratt stars in Way of the Warrior Kid, an adaptation of Jocko Willink's novel about overcoming bullying. The PG-13 film holds a 24% Tomatometer score despite its motivational themes.

Chris Pratt stars as a Navy SEAL uncle in the new military-inspired drama Way of the Warrior Kid, a film that examines the complex dynamics of bullying and self-confidence. The movie, which is currently available on Apple TV, adapts the bestselling 2017 novel of the same name by former Navy SEAL Jocko Willink. It brings to screen a narrative centered on discipline, courage, and personal growth through the lens of a family summer adventure.

Marc's Battle Against Bullying

The plot follows Marc, a middle school student portrayed by Hill, who faces significant challenges fitting in with his peers and dealing with bullies. His life changes when his uncle Jake, played by Chris Pratt, arrives to spend the summer with Marc and his mother, Sarah, played by Gina Cardellini. Jake is a decorated Navy SEAL who is currently recovering from an injury, setting the stage for a mentorship that transcends typical family dynamics.

Also read Chris Pratt Shifts from Gritty Revenge to Family Drama in Way of the Warrior Kid

Jake introduces Marc to Operation Warrior Kid, a training program heavily inspired by his own military experience. This initiative is not just about physical fitness but serves as a vehicle for imparting life skills and moral values. The program emphasizes core tenets such as discipline, perseverance, empathy, and responsibility. Through rigorous physical exercises and practical lessons, Jake helps his nephew develop the confidence needed to stand up for himself against his tormentors.

Production Team and Creative Origins

Will Staples wrote the screenplay for the adaptation, while McG directed the project. McG has an established history in the action genre, having previously directed major blockbusters such as Charlie's Angels and Terminator Salvation. The creative team behind the film includes a robust list of producers. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, McG, Mary Viola, Pratt, Ben Everard, Jocko Willink, and Bruce Wayne Gillies serve as producers for the feature.

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Executive producers also contribute to the film's production, including Steven Bello, Cliff Lanning, and Will Staples. The supporting cast adds depth to the story with performances from Ava Torres, Levi McConaughey, Darien Sills-Evans, Carl McDowell, and Parker Young. The film runs for a runtime of 106 minutes and carries a PG-13 rating, indicating content suitable for teenagers and older with parental guidance recommended for younger viewers.

Critical Reception and Audience Response

Despite its clear focus on overcoming bullying and fostering resilience, Way of the Warrior Kid has received a mixed critical response from reviewers. The film currently holds a 24% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have taken issue with various aspects of the production, specifically citing problems with the storytelling structure and the portrayal of military culture. This score reflects a divide between the film's inspirational intent and its execution according to professional critics.

The movie is part of a broader slate of entertainment releases, with Chris Pratt's fresh warrior saga being among this week's Apple TV offerings. Pratt is also expanding his portfolio with other projects, including The Terminal List prequel TV show and roles in upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films like Avengers: Doomsday. While the film aims to inspire young audiences, its mixed reviews suggest that the narrative struggles to fully convince some viewers of its message.