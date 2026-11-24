Director Apurv Gaikwad presents his debut feature Hurda - That Tight Green Top at the WAVES Co-Production Market. Adapted from Atharva Pandit's novel, the Marathi crime drama follows journalist Chitranshu as he investigates mysterious deaths in a Maharashtra village. Gaikwad aims to deconstruct binary concepts of masculinity and explore how caste and social hierarchies influence perceptions of truth and morality.

– That Tight Green Top’ Puts a Journalist’s Masculinity Under the Microscope at WAVES Film Bazaar Apurv Gaikwad is presnting his debut feature “Hurda – That Tight Green Top,” a Marathi-language crime drama adapted from Atharva Pandit’s novel, to the Co-Production Market at The film follows Chitranshu, a journalist investigating the mysterious deaths of three young sisters in a village in Maharashtra.

When he returns to the village six years later, his search for the truth takes an unexpected turn, forcing him to confront uncomfortable realities. Grammy Nominations 2027: Raye Leads With 11 Noms as Rosalía, Olivia Rodrigo, Ella Langley and Other Female Artists Dominate Noah Kahan Deserved a Lot More Grammy Love Than Just One Minor Nomination.

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Here's Why He Didn't Get It Gaikwad says he was drawn to the story because he “was fascinated by its polyphonic narrative, the way multiple characters coexist, each with their own distinct voice. ” He adds, “Even months after reading the novel, there was one particular aspect of it that refused to leave me – the protagonist, Chitranshu. ” “It is as much a mystery as it is a character study and an exploration of the society we live in.

While the audience may find the answers they initially seek, I hope they leave the film with an entirely different set of questions,” says Gaikwad, who previously made the short mockumentary “The Last Auteur. ” Gaikwad hopes to challenge the binary understanding of masculinity and “the comfortable distinction we make between good men and bad men.

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I hope the film encourages audiences to question their own prejudices and examine how caste, gender and social hierarchies shape their understanding of truth, justice and morality,” he says. The film is being produced by brothers Apurv and Akshay Gaikwad and Nina Bhatt of Disha Cinema and Khan & Kumar Media . In an advanced stage of pre-production, the film is scheduled to start shooting in January 2027.

Akassh Ghosalkar leads the cast, which also includes Rohit Kokate, Jitendra Lad, Gayatri Bansode and Gauri Deshpande. Producer Nina Bhatt says she was drawn to Gaikwad’s examination of ordinary masculinity.

“The contradictions between how men see themselves and how they exercise power in everyday relationships, his exploration of the entitlement and complicity that can exist within familiarity, affection and even empathy, felt particularly compelling to me. What made me want to back the project was his willingness to turn that examination inwards, rather than simply locate violence in others.

” Producer Vikas Kumar says Khan & Kumar believes in nurturing and supporting new and important voices in cinema, and that he strongly believes Gaikwad is one of them.

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“Supporting ‘Hurda’ felt like a natural progression of that belief. ” At Film Bazaar, the team hopes to engage with programmers, sales agents and other industry professionals and explore potential pathways for the independent production.