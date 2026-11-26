Nintendo has added a single GameCube game to the Nintendo Switch Online library, as you can now play Wave Race Blue Storm

Nintendo has added a single GameCube game to the Nintendo Switch Online library, as you can now play Wave Race Blue Storm Nintendo added Wave Race Blue Storm to Nintendo Switch Online in November, expanding the GameCube library with one release.

Wave Race Blue Storm is now available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on Nintendo Switch 2. The 2001 GameCube racer lets players compete in speed and technique events, solo or in multiplayer races. Dynamic weather shifts from calm skies to storms, changing visibility, water levels, and wave height during races.catalog for November, but at least it's a GameCube title to help expand that library. Players can now dive into, with better graphics and more challenges than before.

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Along with multiplayer racing, which is really the biggest thing about the title that people really enjoyed. We have mroe info and the trailer here, as the game is available now. Storm warning! Prepare to ride the waves!