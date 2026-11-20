Naomi Watts, Christy Turlington, and Sarah Paulson attended a star-studded Friendsgiving celebration hosted by Net-a-Porter in New York City this past Tuesday.

Naomi Watts, Christy Turlington, and Sarah Paulson gathered for an exclusive Friendsgiving celebration in New York City ahead of the upcoming holiday season. The high-profile gathering took place on Tuesday at Salon 94, bringing together several entertainment industry figures for an evening focused on luxury and seasonal festivities.

Event Hosts And Venue Details

The dinner party was co-hosted by Heather Kaminetsky, the Chief Executive Officer of the luxury online fashion retailer Net-a-Porter, alongside renowned jewelry designer Jessica McCormack. The event provided an intimate setting within the prestigious Salon 94 space, allowing the trio to enjoy a night of diamond jewelry, fine dining, and professional celebration away from the public eye.

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Fashion Choices At The Soiree

Watts, who is fifty-eight years old, opted for an look characterized by effortless glamour, wearing a black velvet mini dress that complemented her matching heels. She styled her blonde hair in a slicked-back manner and added a striking pop of color with red lipstick, effectively showcasing her toned legs. Paulson, aged fifty-one, chose a different aesthetic of autumn elegance, donning a plush white top paired with a matching ankle-length skirt. She accessorized her ensemble with a brown handbag and noticeable statement earrings that drew attention. Turlington, fifty-seven, dressed in a chic black silk blouse matched with coordinating pants. The former supermodel added height with black heels and kept her hair styled in an elegant updo, completing a sophisticated silhouette for the evening.

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Additional Guests And Decor

The guest list extended beyond the three main stars to include actress Shalom Brune-Franklin and Rebecca Henderson. Brune-Franklin, who is thirty-two, wore a classic black dress with heels, accessorized by a dainty necklace and a slicked-back hairstyle. Jessica McCormack also stood out in a silk ruched black dress paired with platform heels, while Heather Kaminetsky wore a long-sleeve black gown with her brunette hair styled in cascading waves. The venue itself was lavishly styled with flickering candlelight and vibrant floral arrangements featuring red, orange, and yellow blooms. Each dining setting included a keepsake gift tied with a lush green velvet bow, placed directly on the plates to serve as a memorable favor for the attendees.

Culinary Experience And Next Steps

Following a cocktail reception, the group moved to Salon 94's Stone Room for an intimate Thanksgiving-inspired dinner. The seasonal menu featured a three-course meal starting with rainbow carrot-scaled sea bass and concluding with maple pumpkin pie topped with salted pecan brittle. After the meal, guests were allowed to select a Friendsgiving gift to take home. Following the event, Watts plans to spend the actual holiday with her husband, Billy Crudup, who is fifty-eight, and her children, Kai, who is seventeen, and Sasha, who is nineteen, from her previous relationship with Liev Schreiber, who is fifty-nine. Paulson is expected to celebrate with her longtime partner, actress Holland Taylor, who is eighty-three, having been in a relationship since twenty-fifteen. Turlington is scheduled to celebrate with her husband of twenty-three years, actor Edward Burns, who is fifty-eight, and their children, Grace, who is twenty-three, and Finn, who is twenty.