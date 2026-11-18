Over 100 attended a Perry County meeting opposing a proposed data center, but supervisors said they can’t legally reject it yet. Developers must submit a revised plan by Jan. 31 as residents demanded answers.

More than 100 people packed a township meeting in Perry County on Tuesday night to oppose a proposed data center project, but supervisors did not vote to end the development.

The meeting room was filled to nearly maximum capacity as the developer asked for more time to submit revised plans for the data center in response to feedback. Township supervisors were hesitant about granting the extension, and some asked whether they could waive it completely. But supervisors said they legally could not deny the developer the opportunity to share updates and changes to the plans.

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Instead of approving the developer’s requested deadline of March 31, supervisors set Jan. 31 as the date for the revised plan submission.

“It’s rural farmland. We’d like to keep it that way. You know, we want to see our farm fields. We don’t want to see ten buildings at 155,000ft each,” said Justin Mazuro, a Watts Township resident.

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Another resident said, “I would like to see them just reject the plans, but I understand why they did do the extension to January 31st.”A Lancaster County wildlife center said a rescued owl survived a shocking ordeal after colliding with a tractor-trailer and getting stuck in its air dam for 70 miles at 65 mph. The bird only suffered a left-eye injury.

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