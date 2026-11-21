Watermelon Expands Production Ambitions As It Seals Partnership With Qatar’s Film Committee

‘Al Hayba’ Star Taim Hasan To Play Syrian Whistleblower Farid Al-Madhhan In Neon-Backed ‘Caesar’ Biopic Steven Paul Talks Up Federal Film & TV Tax Credit: “It’s Going To Be Good For The World” – Industry Days Doha Candle Media’s Kevin Mayer Says Company Caught Out By Drop In Streamer Demand: “We Didn’t See That Contraction Coming”have announced a planned strategic partnership to develop and co-produce a slate of films telling stories from the Global South.

For Watermelon, the partnership marks a significant expansion into larger-scale, mainstream production. Badie Ali and Hamza Ali launched their Chicago-based production and distribution company in 2024, with a mission to amplify Palestinian and other under-represented voices. ’s infrastructure and resources as it seeks to grow the film and TV sector at home and regionally, and Watermelon’s access to leading talent, established distribution infrastructure, and understanding of what resonates with audiences.

Also read 'In Living Memory’ exhibit expands how Austin tells its story

“When we founded Watermelon Pictures, our vision was to bring powerful stories to the big screen with an unwavering commitment to authenticity,” said Watermelon Pictures cofounder Badie Ali. “Our partnership with the Film Committee at Media City Qatar is a major step toward realizing that promise, allowing us to tell these stories on a larger scale while remaining true to the people and places at their heart.

” Under the partnership, the parties would aim to shoot projects substantially in Qatar or structure them as Qatari co-productions. They would also seek to involve Doha-based post-production companies and help eligible projects access the Qatar Screen Production Incentive , creating opportunities for local crews, businesses, and creative talent while strengthening Qatar’s position as an international production hub.

Advertisement

“Through this partnership, we want to give filmmakers the resources to tell stories rooted in their communities and bring them to audiences around the world. We also want the films we support to create work for crews and businesses in Qatar and give them experience they can carry into their next production,” said Hassan Al Thawadi, Chairman of the Film Committee at Media City Qatar. The Film Committee and Watermelon Pictures will jointly identify projects for the initial slate.

The proposed partnership is subject to definitive agreements and the required approvals, with projects to be considered individually. More details on specific projects are soon to be announcedToo many compelling stories and perspectives, including those of Arab and Muslim communities, have historically been underrepresented in mainstream cinema. We see an enormous opportunity to change that. Our planned slate will span genres, challenge perceptions, and, above all, entertain.

Our ambition isn’t simply to create space in the industry. It’s to compete at its highest level,” said Watermelon Pictures cofounder Hamza Ali. The announcement of the planned partnership was made during the Film Committee’s Doha Industry Days, running from November 19 to 21 within the framework of the