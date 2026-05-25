Waterloo Sparkling Water Introduces Limited-Time Summer Flavors

Waterloo Sparkling Water launches three limited-time summer flavors: Apple Pie ‪l Mode, Coconut Lime Cooler, and Root Beer Float. The seasonal Waterloo Sparkling Water lineup taps nostalgic Americana tastes with zero-calorie refreshment for summer gatherings. Celebrating the summer season and America's 250th birthday, the new sparkling waters tap into the nostalgic flavors consumers know and love.

Waterloo Sparkling Water has added three new limited-time flavors for summer with Apple Pie ‪l Mode, Coconut Lime Cooler, and Root Beer Float. The seasonal Waterloo Sparkling Water lineup taps nostalgic Americana tastes with zero-calorie refreshment for summer gatherings.

Apple Pie ‪l Mode blends tart green apple, warm spice, and vanilla, while Coconut Lime Cooler delivers creamy tropical citrus. Root Beer Float rounds out the Waterloo Sparkling Water summer release with herbal root beer spice and smooth vanilla notes





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Waterloo Sparkling Water New Flavors Summer Refreshment Zero-Calorie Drink Nostalgic Americana Tastes

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