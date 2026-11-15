Waterless Dyeing Factory CleanDye Ceases Operations

CleanDye, the Vietnam-based factory dedicated to 100 percent water- and chemical-free textile dyeing technology, has ceased operations.

found that DyeCoo’s technology generated 58 percent lower greenhouse gas emissions than conventional textile dyeing vendors. Based on the LCA’s results, Adidas said it would incorporate DyeCoo’s dyeing technology into its supply chain.said it was seeing interest from manufacturers in Turkey, Vietnam, India, Bangladesh and Central America as well as large international brands and retailers seeking ways to reduce their carbon footprint.

The technology also received enthusiastic feedback at ITMA, the world’s largest international textile and garment technology exhibition. Besides its sustainable impact, DyeCoo’s supercritical CO₂ dyeing technology also provided brands a full color range.

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However, the positives couldn’t outweigh the high operational costs. DyeCoo was declared bankrupt by a Dutch court in 2025. Although the technology’s environmental benefits were supported by the LCA, Weston said the “proposition had fundamental flaws from the beginning. ” With machines costing approximately $3 million each and practical batch capacities of around 140 kg, Weston said the technology was “hugely expensive and unsuitable for small-scale sampling.

” He added that most early adopters bought just one set, which is three vessels. With few vessels, the economics of offering multiple colors was extremely difficult.

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Additionally, he said brands had unrealistic expectations of developing and approving colors using conventional water dyeing and then expecting identical results when moving to CO₂ bulk production.

“The technology also offered less flexibility than conventional water dyeing, required considerable processing before and after dyeing, and achieving consistent batch-to-batch repeatability proved exceptionally challenging. Ultimately, CleanDye could not sustain its operations,” he wrote on LinkedIn. The lesson, he added, is that technology can offer genuine environmental benefits and still be the wrong commercial solution. On LinkedIn, Westson went on to describe four common obstacles that stall the industry from adopting more sustainable technologies.

He said too many conflicting technologies, standards and certifications create confusion rather than progress. Commercial interests and intellectual property prevent collaborations. Brands’ focus on sustainability claims does not align with their willingness to pay for better manufacturing, and investors are impatient to see returns.

“I believe there are people and companies who genuinely care about sustainability,” he said. “But caring and being prepared to invest, change purchasing decisions and accept commercial compromises are very different things. ”The industry webinar, held last week, drew over 350 registrants.