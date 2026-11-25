The Iran war emerged as a central theme of the conversation, with Woodward saying it would define Trump's presidency.

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward, whose reporting helped uncover the Watergate scandal that ultimately led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation, said President Donald Trump is “much worse” than Nixon in a new interview with Axios that was posted on Tuesday morning.

Woodward, who, alongside Carl Bernstein, helped expose the Watergate scandal for The Washington Post, has spent decades reporting on American presidents. His assessment carries particular historical weight because of his firsthand reporting on the Nixon administration and his extensive coverage of Trump, whom he interviewed repeatedly during his first term.

Also read Trump’s Latest Move is a “Modern-Day Watergate”

Speaking with Axios co-founder Mike Allen on The Axios Show, Woodward revisited the presidents he has covered from Nixon onward and explained why he believes Trump compares unfavorably even with Nixon. The interview coincides with the release of Woodward’s new book, Secrets: A Reporter’s Memoir, which looks back at his 55 years reporting for The Washington Post, his coverage of presidents, and some of the confidential sources behind his reporting.

“Trump is worse, much worse than Nixon,” Woodward said when asked during the Axios interview to place Trump in historical perspective and compare him with Nixon. He added that Trump has made billions of dollars as president, a position where it “used to be a scandal if the president was getting a free ride on somebody’s jet. ” “That kind of corruption is so deep embedded,” Woodward said.

“But I think what we will remember and endure from the Trump presidency is the Iran war. ” Newsweek reached out to the White House by email for comment on Tuesday afternoon. The Iran war emerged as a central theme of the conversation. Woodward argued that the U.S. had launched the conflict without provocation and said Trump’s handling of Iran would ultimately become one of the defining elements of his presidency.

“Now, if you look at the history of the United States, when we’ve launched wars on our own, it leads to things like Vietnam,” Woodward said. “We need to not launch wars. We need to only respond militarily if we’re attacked. ” Woodward went on to describe war as among the worst things that can happen to a country and its people, arguing that launching one unnecessarily represents a fundamental departure from a president’s responsibilities.

The veteran journalist also discussed Trump’s ability to shape and manipulate information. When Allen asked who the most powerful manipulator of information Woodward had encountered was, good or bad, his answer again turned to Trump.

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“Trump works at it, and works at it very skillfully,” Woodward said, recalling his interviews with Trump during the final year of his first term. “He’s smooth. ” When asked about Trump’s strengths, Woodward pointed to his persistence, although his answer quickly turned into another criticism of the president and the people surrounding him.

“He persists. He doesn’t give up,” Woodward said.

“And we’re now in a situation … he’ll do anything to stay in power. ” Woodward then drew another comparison with the administration he helped expose more than five decades ago.

“President Nixon had people who were in his circle who tried to stop wars and prevent wars,” he said. “In Trump’s circle now, there are all these people who are just feeding the beast … he’s the beast. ” What Was the Watergate Scandal? The Watergate scandal began with a June 1972 break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C.

, during Nixon’s reelection campaign. Five men were arrested after breaking into the offices to plant wiretaps and photograph documents, and subsequent investigations revealed connections between the burglars and Nixon’s reelection operation. The scandal ultimately expanded far beyond the break-in as investigators uncovered efforts by members of Nixon’s administration and campaign to conceal their involvement, including payments to the burglars and attempts to interfere with the investigation.

Woodward and Bernstein played a major role in uncovering details of the scandal, while congressional hearings and other investigations exposed the widening scope of the Watergate cover-up. A major turning point came when investigators learned that Nixon had secretly recorded conversations in the White House. After a lengthy legal battle, the Supreme Court ordered Nixon to turn over the tapes, including one that showed he had participated in an effort to impede the FBI’s investigation shortly after the break-in.

The House Judiciary Committee approved articles of impeachment against Nixon for obstruction of justice, abuse of power and contempt of Congress. Facing likely impeachment by the House and conviction in the Senate, Nixon announced his resignation on August 8, 1974, and left office the following day. He remains the only U.S. president to have resigned from office. Nixon died in 1994.

Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Samantha Beech and Gray R. ThomasThe Washington Post , has spent decades reporting on American presidents. His assessment carries particular historical weight because of his firsthand reporting on the Nixon administration and his extensive coverage of Trump, whom he interviewed repeatedly during his first term.

, Woodward revisited the presidents he has covered from Nixon onward and explained why he believes Trump compares unfavorably even with Nixon. The interview coincides with the release of Woodward’s new book,“Trump is worse, much worse than Nixon,” Woodward said when asked during the Axios interview to place Trump in historical perspective and compare him with Nixon.

He added that Trump has made billions of dollars as president, a position where it “used to be a scandal if the president was getting a free ride on somebody’s jet. ” “That kind of corruption is so deep embedded,” Woodward said.

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“But I think what we will remember and endure from the Trump presidency is the Iran war. ”of the conversation. Woodward argued that the U.S. had launched the conflict without provocation and said Trump’s handling of Iran would ultimately become one of the defining elements of his presidency.

“Now, if you look at the history of the United States, when we’ve launched wars on our own, it leads to things like Vietnam,” Woodward said. “We need to not launch wars. We need to only respond militarily if we’re attacked. ” Woodward went on to describe war as among the worst things that can happen to a country and its people, arguing that launching one unnecessarily represents a fundamental departure from a president’s responsibilities.

The veteran journalist also discussed Trump’s ability to shape and manipulate information. When Allen asked who the most powerful manipulator of information Woodward had encountered was, good or bad, his answer again turned to Trump.

“Trump works at it, and works at it very skillfully,” Woodward said, recalling his interviews with Trump during the final year of his first term. “He’s smooth. ” When asked about Trump’s strengths, Woodward pointed to his persistence, although his answer quickly turned into another criticism of the president and the people surrounding him.

“He persists. He doesn’t give up,” Woodward said.

“And we’re now in a situation … he’ll do anything to stay in power. ” Woodward then drew another comparison with the administration he helped expose more than five decades ago.

“President Nixon had people who were in his circle who tried to stop wars and prevent wars,” he said. “In Trump’s circle now, there are all these people who are just feeding the beast … he’s the beast. ”The Watergate scandal began with a June 1972 break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C. , during Nixon’s reelection campaign.

Five men were arrested after breaking into the offices to plant wiretaps and photograph documents, and subsequent investigations revealed connections between the burglars and Nixon’s reelection operation. The scandal ultimately expanded far beyond the break-in as investigators uncovered efforts by members of Nixon’s administration and campaign to conceal their involvement, including payments to the burglars and attempts to interfere with the investigation.

Woodward and Bernstein played a major role in uncovering details of the scandal, while congressional hearings and other investigations exposed the widening scope of the Watergate cover-up. A major turning point came when investigators learned that Nixon had secretly recorded conversations in the White House. After a lengthy legal battle, the Supreme Court ordered Nixon to turn over the tapes, including one that showed he had participated in an effort to impede the FBI’s investigation shortly after the break-in.

The House Judiciary Committee approved articles of impeachment against Nixon for obstruction of justice, abuse of power and contempt of Congress. Facing likely impeachment by the House and conviction in the Senate, Nixon announced his resignation on August 8, 1974, and left office the following day. He remains the only U.S. president to have resigned from office. Nixon died in 1994.