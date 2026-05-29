Waterford School evacuated after threat, police say

Waterford School was evacuated Friday after a threat was called into the school, Sandy police said.

SANDY — Investigators are trying to determine both the source and the nature of the threat that forced evacuations at Waterford School in Sandy on Friday, police said.

School staff and Sandy police quickly began evacuating students and faculty; as of 4:30 p.m., each student had been accounted for and picked up by their parents or guardians. Waterford school officials said police conducted a full sweep on the campus, including K-9 units. Classes and other school activities were canceled for the remainder of the day. Parents were also notified about the incident, officials said.

"The safety and security of our students, faculty, and staff is always our highest priority," said Andrew Menke, head of the school, in a statement sent to KSL. "I am proud of how our community responded with calm, care, and confidence in the protocols we have worked hard to put in place. I am deeply grateful to Sandy police for their swift response and their ongoing partnership in keeping our campus safe.

Waterford is a strong community and that showed today.

" Waterford School in Sandy was evacuated Friday after a threat was called into the school. Salt Lake couple charged with helping immigrant escape border patrolSalt Lake couple charged with helping immigrant escape border patrol





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