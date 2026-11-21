WaterField Designs introduces a magnetic case for the Retroid Pocket Nova, offering premium protection and accessible storage starting at $59 for gamers on the go.

WaterField Designs has officially introduced a specialized magnetic case engineered specifically for the Retroid Pocket Nova handheld gaming device. This new accessory is designed to provide robust protection while maintaining a sleek profile for enthusiasts who travel frequently or commute with their gaming hardware. The case is now available for purchase directly from the manufacturer, with pricing beginning at $59. This release marks a significant addition to the brand's portfolio of protective gear for popular portable electronics.

Magnetic Access and Plush Protection

The core design feature of the Retroid Pocket Nova Magnetic Case is its distinctive magnetic opening mechanism. WaterField utilizes a concealed string of strong rare-earth magnets to secure the main compartment, allowing for quick and silent access to the device. This system is designed to be intuitive, enabling users to retrieve their handheld console rapidly without the fiddly nature of traditional zippers. The magnetic seal also ensures that the device remains securely enclosed during transit, preventing accidental openings.

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Inside the sleeve, gamers will find a plush, padded interior crafted to prevent bumps and scratches. This soft lining helps protect the screen and casing from the regular tousling that occurs when a bag is tossed into a backpack or under a seat. The cushioning is specifically calibrated to absorb shocks, ensuring that the delicate electronics inside remain safe from impact damage. This attention to interior detail reflects WaterField's commitment to safeguarding valuable personal items during daily use.

Storage Solutions and Charging Flexibility

Beyond the main compartment, the case includes a rear zip pocket for storing small accessories separately. This waterproof YKK zipper pocket features a gold-lined front and a custom zipper pull, providing a secure space for charging cables, microSD cards, or other small essentials. Keeping these items separated from the handheld device prevents them from scratching the screen or getting lost within the bag. The thoughtful placement of this pocket adds functional utility without adding unnecessary bulk to the overall design.

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A notable engineering detail allows users to charge the Retroid Pocket Nova while it remains inside the case. The magnetic opening design permits a charging cable to pass between the magnets, keeping the rest of the opening securely closed. This feature ensures that the device stays protected while receiving power, a convenience for travelers who need to top up battery life during long commutes or layovers. It eliminates the need to remove the device from its protective sleeve for every charging session.

Exterior Materials and Color Options

WaterField offers the case in three distinct water-resistant exterior textiles to suit different aesthetic preferences. The first option is an abrasion-resistant 1,680-denier black ballistic nylon, known for its durability and sleek appearance. The second is a rugged 15-ounce brown waxed canvas that develops character with use, appealing to those who prefer a vintage look. The third option is blue Forza, a basketweave nylon woven from two yarn-dyed threads for subtle color variation.

Each material is selected for its ability to withstand the rigors of daily travel while resisting water damage. The ballistic nylon provides a modern, technical look, while the waxed canvas offers a classic, rugged charm. The Forza fabric adds a touch of understated elegance with its unique weave pattern. These options allow buyers to choose a case that aligns with their personal style and functional needs. The construction quality ensures that the case remains a long-term companion for the handheld console.

Pricing and Availability for Gamers

The Retroid Pocket Nova Magnetic Case is currently being sold through the WaterField Designs website. Pricing starts at $59, with some accessory and colorway options potentially affecting the final cost. The case comes in two sizes, including a specific version for the Nova with grip, ensuring a snug fit for various configurations. This availability makes it easy for current and prospective Retroid Pocket Nova owners to upgrade their travel setup immediately.

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Designed for travel, commuting, and gaming away from home, this sleeve-like case helps protect the device without adding bulk. The inclusion of two side webbing loops accommodates an optional carabiner or strap, adding further customization for users who prefer to attach their case to a bag or belt. This versatility, combined with the premium materials and thoughtful design, positions the case as a top choice for dedicated handheld gamers seeking reliable protection.