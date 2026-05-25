WaterField Designs Launches Magnetic Gaming Case for Lenovo Legion Go 2

WaterField Designs has launched a Magnetic Gaming Case for the Lenovo Legion Go 2, a handheld gaming PC. The case offers protection, easy charging options, and a slim, professional aesthetic, making it a structured protective carry solution for the increasing size and power of handheld gaming systems.

Those of you who own the Lenovo Legion Go 2 have a new option for cases with the WaterField Designs' Magnetic Gaming Case . The Magnetic Gaming Case is specifically designed for the Lenovo Legion Go 2 handheld gaming PC.

The design of the case has been made to give the case protection and easy charging options, while also serving as a way to make it far more portable with its accessories as needed. The case starts at $89, which includes full-grain leather or durable vegan textile options. The Magnetic Gaming Case replaces a traditional zipper with a magnetic closure system that runs along two sides, reducing wear points and allowing the case to open silently.

The flexible closure also permits a charging cable to pass through, enabling the device to remain protected while powering up. The exterior is available in full-grain leather, ballistic nylon, or waxed canvas, each selected for durability and structure. Inside, a layer of closed-cell foam cushions the device, while a plush liner protects the screen and chassis from abrasion.

The tailored fit accommodates the Legion Go 2 with controllers attached, maintaining a slim, professional aesthetic suitable for work, travel, and everyday carry. The Magnetic Gaming Case is a structured protective carry solution that addresses the tradeoffs of existing handheld gaming system cases, combining quick access, charging options, and protection with a slim, professional aesthetic





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gaming Case Magnetic Closure Charging Cable Lenovo Legion Go 2 Waterfield Designs Structured Protection Quick Access Slim Professional Aesthetic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Towel Artist Monique's Adorable Designs on Cruise ShipsMonique Sheena Platon, a cabin steward on board the Marella Discovery ship, shares her artistic work on cruise ships, including her secret art of towel twisting and the designs she creates.

Read more »

Cruise Ship Steward Shares Her Secret to Creative Towel DesignsAs a cabin steward with Marella Cruises, Monique Sheena Platon has taken her passion for towel twisting on cruise ships to new heights. With her impressive portfolio of designs, including swan, bunny, and crocodile towel shapes, Monique has captured the hearts of passengers aboard Marella Discovery ship.

Read more »

Urbance By Joël Dos Reis Viegas Hits Kickstarter With Oni PressThe Complete Urbance by Joël Dos Reis Viegas hits Kickstarter from Magnetic and Oni Press

Read more »

Scientists just found a supercharged supernova — powered up by a magnetic star corpseNASA's Fermi Gamma-ray spacecraft has observed a super-bright, supercharged supernova explosion powered up by the creation of a highly magnetic dead star, or magnetar.

Read more »