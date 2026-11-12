Water was finally on the ballot in Arizona

As water scarcity deepens in the Southwest, it has become a top election issue in Arizona. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, who easily won reelection, has pledged to 'protect our water.'

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs share the stage during a Democratic rally in Phoenix.

“Water is now among the very top issues,” said Christopher Kuzdas, the Environmental Defense Fund’s water program director in Arizona. “People increasingly relate water to their ability to make choices about their future — the opportunity to stay in a place and build a life. ”The subject has become top-of-mind for many as the desert state braces for more cuts to its allotment of Colorado River water.

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Arizona recently joined a lawsuit by NevadaIn California, in contrast, water was less prominent in most political campaigns. Some Arizona voters have become alarmed about how out-of-state companies and investors have set up large farms in the desert where they can pump unlimited groundwater from wells, with some exporting alfalfa overseas. Both Hobbs and Mayes have targeted a giant Saudi-owned hay farm in western Arizona, and campaigned on their efforts to rein in its heavy water use.

An irrigation system sprays an alfalfa field in December 2025 near Vicksburg, Ariz. The Saudi-owned company Fondomonte Arizona LLC has been growing alfalfa on desert farmland.

“It takes about 12 gallons of water to grow just one alfalfa plant. But there’s a Saudi-owned mega-farm in Arizona growing millions of them,” the attorney general said inThe company, Fondomonte, also owns land in California.

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It recently said it is “committed to progressive, efficient agricultural practices,” and has invested in “the latest technology to conserve water” on its farms.confirmed that water has risen to the top of voters’ concerns, and that 69% do not believe the state will have enough over the long term to support people, agriculture and economic growth. The survey also found 78% want stronger protections for groundwater in rural areas — which Hobbs’ administration has begun to adopt.to limit pumping by farms where groundwater levels are dropping.

Hobbs has tailored her message to indicate she isn’t anti-farming but will prioritize solutions where large farms are taking too much groundwater. In one ad, farmer Ed CurryArizona draws a line on groundwater use after letting Saudi-owned company pump freely for years Arizona’s governor says the state will start limiting groundwater pumping in an area where a Saudi farm grows hay and aquifer levels are dropping.on the Environmental Defense Fund’s website, Kuzdas wrote that concerns about water have gone “from obscurity to the mainstream,” thanks in part to extensive journalism examining the subject.

(He credited a 2019 Arizona Republicof the Colorado River’s low reservoirs over the last year has more people concerned about the state’s water future as climate changeHe said unlike issues such as the economy or education, water tends to be a nonpartisan issue, and that makes him hopeful the state’s leaders can take bigger, more creative steps toward solutions.

“I do think that water has some traction and legs for a while as a top electoral issue,” he said, “because the challenges we face are so significant. ”In Arizona, Colorado River crisis stokes worry over growth and groundwater depletion Even as Arizona grapples with cuts in Colorado River water, Phoenix’s suburbs are expanding. Experts warn that desert growth based on groundwater poses risks.

A 2014 aerial view of the valley where the proposed Sites Reservoir is slated to be built near Maxwell, Calif. California water regulators have cleared the way for construction of Sites Reservoir, the state’s first large reservoir in decades. Ion the decision by the State Water Resources Control Board after a heated debate. Gov.

Gavin Newsom and leaders of water agencies say the reservoir is vital to a modern California water system. Tribes say it will destroy sacred sites, and others argue the $7-billion project is too costly and will harm fish and the environment.changes to how the state controls water pumping in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, the heart of the state water system.on plastic pollution.

A scientist skied into remote wilderness areas of the Sierra Nevada to take samples of freshly fallen snow. Everywhere she looked, she found microplastics. The extremely warm ocean waters along the California coast, fueled by climate change and the strong El Niño, continue to set records and drive extraordinary shifts in fish and other marine life.

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Joshua Partlowthat El Niño, which has pushed the ocean temperature to 11 degrees higher than average, has brought entire tropical ecosystems north, includingthat anglers on sportfishing boats have been catching tuna, mahi-mahi and wahoo, which aren’t usually found off Southern California. Last week, my colleague Corinne Purtill covered the news when a third olive ridley sea turtleSen. Alan Armstrong of Oklahoma pushed for a provision in a permitting reform bill that would limit states’ power to block gas pipelines.

As Nicholas Kusnetz and Lauren Dalbanwith AP reporter Seth Borenstein that as global warming brings worsening heat waves, storms, floods and droughts, it’s time fossil fuel companies start paying taxes on their windfall profits to support countries grappling with the most severe effects.

“This is a moment of truths,” Guterres said. “We can no longer wait. ... Everybody must do more, everybody must do more now.

” This is the latest edition of Boiling Point, a newsletter about climate change and the environment in California and the West.director Richard Ladkani talk about the documentary he has produced with Indigenous leader Juma Xipaia about her years of struggle to protect the forests and rivers of the Amazon. Ian James is a reporter who focuses on water and climate change in California and the West.

Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2021, he was an environment reporter at the Arizona Republic and the Desert Sun. He previously worked for the Associated Press as a correspondent in the Caribbean and as bureau chief in Venezuela. Follow him on Bluesky @ianjames.bsky.social and on X @ByIanJames.

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As we hit the 21-month mark since the Palisades and Eaton fires ignited, we are wrapping up season two of Rebuilding L.A. with a return to a community that knows disaster all too well: Malibu.