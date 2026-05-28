Water shortages worsen across Cuba as oil supplies dwindle

Nearly 3 million Cubans are experiencing water shortages every day because of a severe oil shortage that government officials blame on a U.S. energy blockade.

France’s parliament votes to repeal slavery-era Black Code, with tears and history in the chamberEx-CIA official charged with stealing millions of dollars in gold bars from the federal governmentIran negotiators agree to extend ceasefire and start nuclear talks, pending Trump signoff, US official saysA stunned Davidovich Fokina says his coach abruptly quit and flew to Miami during French OpenMilli Vanilli singers and Morris Day say they won't perform at Trump-linked Freedom 250's DC showsChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itExperimental hepatitis B drug may offer 'functional cure' for some patientsHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginGobierno de Trump ha pedido a fiscales no proceder contra presidenta de Venezuela, dicen fuentesUS and Iranian negotiators reach tentative deal to extend ceasefire and start new nuclear talksThe Afternoon WireCalifornia Democrats shrug at their choices in packed race to replace NewsomIran negotiators agree to extend ceasefire and start nuclear talks, pending Trump signoff, US official saysA stunned Davidovich Fokina says his coach abruptly quit and flew to Miami during French OpenMilli Vanilli singers and Morris Day say they won't perform at Trump-linked Freedom 250's DC showsChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itExperimental hepatitis B drug may offer 'functional cure' for some patientsHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginGobierno de Trump ha pedido a fiscales no proceder contra presidenta de Venezuela, dicen fuentes





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cuba General News Water Shortages Energy Industry Oil And Gas Industry Utilities Cuba Government Military And Defense Blockades Havana Latin America Central America Carlos Molina Politics United States Government Recessions And Depressions World News Climate And Environment Ariel Fernndez Donald Trump World News Climate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cuba's foreign minister accuses Marco Rubio of lying to Americans to justify action against CubaCuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla calls State Secretary Marco Rubio a liar, accusing him of deliberately deceiving Americans about Cuba's threat.

Read more »

East Mount Airy water main break leaves dozens without waterA water main break in East Mount Airy left dozens of residents without water and turned a neighborhood street into a muddy mess, according to neighbors and the Philadelphia Water Department.

Read more »

Water officials asking everyone to conserve water for now and the futureLisa Romero has lived feet away from the Little Cottonwood Creek her entire life and has never seen it so dry this time of year.'We don't have much in there,” s

Read more »

Researchers Develop Solar-Thermal Desalination Process to Convert Ocean Water into Fresh WaterUniversity of Rochester researchers have developed a new solar-thermal desalination process that converts ocean water into fresh water using only sunlight and eliminates the need for chemical pre-treatments and toxic liquid brine creation.

Read more »