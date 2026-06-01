Water shortages in Whitstable continue, with 4,000 homes still without supply

Residents of Whitstable, Kent, are still experiencing water shortages over a week after a shutdown caused by high demand in the hot weather. South East Water has set up bottled water stations to address the issue and has promised to compensate businesses for the loss of supply.

More than 4,000 homes in the Whitstable area of Kent are still without water over a week after a shutdown caused by high demand in the hot weather.

Residents have experienced widespread supply issues since May 23, but South East Water (SEW) says most properties affected for the last nine days should expect to have supplies as normal. Local businesses are counting the cost after missing out on thousands of pounds of seasonal trade due to the water shortage. Pubs, cafes, restaurants, and even the Playhouse Theatre were among those affected.

One hotel on the outskirts of the town recruited a water firm that usually supplies festivals so a wedding could go ahead as planned. Locals took to the sea last week in a symbolic protest to bathe, wash their hair, and brush their teeth. Caroline Wade, who organised the mass dip, said 'Water is not a luxury - it's an essential item and it's a health and safety risk in this heat.

' Businesses in Whitstable said the shortages could not have come at a worse time for a town that relies on passing trade from tourists. Fed-up residents of Whitstable took to the sea last week in protest at a week of water shortages across the area. The shortages are the latest in a long line of issues plaguing South West Water.

Five water bottle stations are still open across the Whitstable area today, with more than 600 homes still without supply. An Airbnb landlord said she had to refund guests for their entire booking. The seafront Hotel Continental has ordered portable toilets for the guests willing to stay. Natalie Hennessey, owner of pizza restaurant Woodfire Kitchen, said 'Whitstable is such a seasonal town, so when the weather's hot, tourists are here, it's the time when we make our money.

' She added that refrigerated stock with a limited shelf life may end up being thrown out as a result. Gary Parker believes his wife's clothing business may have lost hundreds of pounds a day while the South Quay Shed market hall was shut. The hall has now re-opened. Alan Hatley, another trader based in the shed, said he would have expected to take as much as £1,000 a day were it not for the outage.

'In this weather, obviously ice cream would have been a great seller today, so it's going to impact us dramatically. It's quite a dent in the finances,' he said. Bosses at South East Water have blamed 'very high demand' in the 'exceptionally high temperatures' of recent days, and have set up five bottled water stations in Herne Bay, Whitstable, Maidstone, and Staplehurst to address demand. They have also said businesses will be compensated for the loss of supply.

The woes in Whitstable are the latest in a long line of issues to have plagued the regional water board, which is being investigated by regulator Ofwat after supplies were interrupted in Tunbridge Wells in November and December, while further issues took hold in January. South East Water says it is 'sincerely sorry' for the disruption and has asked locals in the Whitstable area to avoid using jet washes and hose pipes while it brings supplies back online





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Water Shortages Whitstable Kent South East Water High Demand Heatwave Bottled Water Stations

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