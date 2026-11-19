WHP CBS 21 Harrisburg provides local news, weather, sports, community events and items of interest for Harrisburg Lancaster Lebanon York and nearby towns and communities in the greater Harrisburg area including, Hershey, Hummelstown, Palmyra, Jonestown, Annville, Gettysburg, East Berlin, New Oxford, Littlestown, Biglerville, New Cumberland,...

A burst pipe caused a road to close for several hours in Cornwall Borough Wednesday.. Video shared by the borough showed water spewing up into the powerlines above the street.

A Lancaster County wildlife center said a rescued owl survived a shocking ordeal after colliding with a tractor-trailer and getting stuck in its air dam for 70 miles at 65 mph. The bird only suffered a left-eye injury. Silver Spring Township is proposing a roughly 80% property tax increase in its 2027 budget, citing rising costs and "significant capital needs ahead.

Also read Elderly woman dies following crash in Adams County: troopers

"A former Penn State student is facing federal charges and could face life in prison after reportedly supplying large quantities of cocaine to two fraternities over two years, according to a federal indictment. The York County Coroner's Office confirmed it was called to a deadly motor vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Shrewsbury Township.

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The York County Coroner's Office confirmed it was called to the scene, but the man who was found dead at the home was not injured in the fire.