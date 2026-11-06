Water in the gas: Pumps shut off, driver reports costly repairs after South Florida floods

Across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, drivers are raising concerns about another way water could reach their vehicles: through the gas they buy.

Amber Massie says her truck began acting up immediately after she purchased gas at the Exxon at Hartman Road and Orange Avenue in Fort Pierce.

The department said it has received 10 complaints related to contaminated fuel in the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County. Nearly 20 inspectors were deployed to inspect gas stations across seven counties: Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Okeechobee, Indian River, Brevard, Hardee and DeSoto. So far, they have inspected 125 facilities. The department has not yet provided the locations covered by the four stop-sale orders.

Also read Early November Downpours Won’t Wash Away Florida’s Water Limits

It said it was gathering complaints and inspection reports. The findings come after days of flooding across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. West Palm Beach recorded 11.67 inches of rain Nov. 1-2, more than three times its average rainfall for the entire month of November, according to the city. Fort Pierce and Riviera Beach declared local states of emergency.

Amber Massie says her truck began acting up immediately after she purchased gas at the Mobil at Hartman Road and Orange Avenue in Fort Pierce. Amber Massie says her truck began acting up immediately after she purchased gas at the Exxon at Hartman Road and Orange Avenue in Fort Pierce. Massie says the truck is now in the shop and she faces thousands of dollars in repairs.

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She has been relying on someone else to get her to work. In West Palm Beach, CBS12 News found standing water and closed pumps at the Chevron at Roebuck and North Haverhill roads. An employee said the company found water in the fuel and was removing and replacing it. In West Palm Beach, CBS12 News found standing water and closed pumps at the Chevron at Roebuck and North Haverhill roads.

An employee said the company found water in the fuel and was removing and replacing it. At the Marathon at 7245 N. Military Trail in Riviera Beach, CBS12 News saw out-of-order signs for at least the plus and premium grades. An employee said the company had removed water from the system and was awaiting an inspection.

At the Marathon at 7245 N. Military Trail in Riviera Beach, CBS12 News saw out-of-order signs for at least the plus and premium grades. An employee said the company had removed water from the system and was awaiting an inspection. CBS12 News has asked the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services whether inspectors have confirmed contamination at the stations, received other complaints or issued orders stopping fuel sales. Gas stations generally store fuel in underground tanks.

Floodwater can enter through openings such as fill pipes, vents or loose fittings, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. If that fuel is dispensed, water can reach a vehicle’s gas tank even if the vehicle never traveled through floodwater. Those symptoms can have other causes. A mechanic should diagnose the problem rather than assuming contaminated gas is responsible.

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If your vehicle starts running poorly after filling up, get to a safe location and contact a mechanic or roadside assistance. Keep your fuel receipt and document the station, purchase time, pump number and fuel grade. Save repair estimates, diagnostic findings and towing receipts, and contact the station operator about its claims process. Florida agriculture officials urge consumers to report flooded stations or suspected contaminated fuel so inspectors can check the storage tanks. Complaints can be reported at