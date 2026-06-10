watchOS 27 Brings Major Siri AI Overhaul but Drops Support for Older Watches

At WWDC 2026, Apple unveiled watchOS 27 with significant Siri AI enhancements, Workout Buddy improvements, and new gestures, but the update drops support for Apple Watch SE 2, Series 6-8, and original Ultra.

During the WWDC 2026 keynote, Apple made a major push toward upcoming Apple Intelligence features that were first promised a couple of years ago. Unlike previous WWDC keynotes where the company traditionally introduced updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS, this year Apple decided to focus on iPadOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate through the lens of AI capabilities.

Although watchOS 27 did not receive dedicated stage time, it emerges as one of the most compelling updates for Apple Watch users. The company is doubling down on integrating Siri AI into the smartwatch, alongside a Liquid Glass redesign that builds upon the more conservative approach of watchOS 26.

However, with the good news comes a significant limitation: watchOS 27 will drop support for several older models. Compared to watchOS 26, which supported a wide range of devices, the new software removes compatibility for the Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 6, Series 7, Series 8, and the original Apple Watch Ultra.

Consequently, watchOS 27 will only support six Apple Watch models: the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch SE 3, and the upcoming Series 11 and Ultra 3. The update is expected to launch later this fall, but developers can already test it through the official beta program.

A public beta will be available in July, though users are advised to wait for the stable release due to the impossibility of downgrading an Apple Watch from beta software. Siri AI is receiving a major overhaul in watchOS 27, but these advanced features require an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, as the wearable relies on the iPhone's processing power for AI queries. Users can now ask the new Siri open-ended questions, brainstorm workout routines, and perform complex tasks.

Unlike before, Siri will no longer respond with I can't help you with that. It understands personal context and can take actions within apps, such as adding photos to albums, reading upcoming events, taking photos, and helping compose emails. The Siri app is also coming to the Apple Watch, providing access to current and past conversations. Siri can tap into world knowledge, making it a versatile assistant for everyday queries.

The new Siri experience will launch in English later this year, with additional languages to follow. In health and fitness, Apple continues to enhance the Workout Buddy platform with AI-driven coaching. Workout Buddy in watchOS 27 provides more data insights, improved run tracking, and expanded language support including Spanish. Notably, it now functions without requiring an iPhone nearby, freeing users to run with just their Watch and AirPods.

Apple has also improved motion tracking algorithms for more accurate treadmill distance and effort measurement, potentially solving the common discrepancy between the machine and the Watch. While Spanish is the first new language, expansion to other Apple Intelligence languages is expected. watchOS 27 introduces new tap gestures for the Smart Stack.

A single tap of the index finger and thumb together selects a widget, providing quick access to relevant information such as a friend's birthday, parked car location, sleep alarm changes before a holiday, or transit card balance. Building on the wrist flick gesture from watchOS 26, which allows silencing calls and dismissing notifications, these gestures enhance usability when hands are busy or for accessibility.

Overall, watchOS 27 represents a significant step forward in integrating AI into the wearable experience, though at the cost of compatibility with older devices





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