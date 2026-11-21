Thousands of longshore workers, marine clerks and foremen who are not part of the dispute could have honored a watchmen picket line.

Thousands of longshore workers, marine clerks and foremen who are not part of the dispute could have honored a watchmen picket line. The union representing workers at the Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach have reached a tentative agreement with the Pacific Maritime Association, avoiding a strike.

This video was broadcast on Today in LA on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. The Pacific Maritime Association has reached a tentative agreement with International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 26 covering 250 watchmen who provide security at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, averting a strike that could have disrupted operations at the two busiest cargo shipping hubs in the U.S. WATCH HERE Association officials said the agreement is subject to ratification by Local 26 members, and the current contract will be extended pending ratification, Reuters reported.

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The work of the watchmen, or security guards, is considered essential to operations at the ports because they control access to the terminal gates. Contract talks had resumed Friday with a federal mediator, two days after negotiations stalled with PMA announcing there had been"little-to-no movement from the union" and that its demands had not materially changed since talks began. Negotiations had been ongoing for more than a year with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service assisting in the talks.

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news. PMA's last reported offer included a one-time bonus of $3,200 for each Local 26 member and a wage proposal that would raise average annual earnings for full-time watchmen from more than $170,000 to $198,000.

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Officials said full employer-paid health care for active workers and retirees, valued at more than $62,000 annually, would be maintained with increased pension benefits to as much as $93,200 a year for workers with the longest tenure. Representatives of ILWU Local 26 had not commented on the tentative agreement as of early Saturday morning. The union represents unarmed watchmen who provide security at six container terminals at the ports.

Their duties include verifying identification and credentials at terminal access points, conducting routine security patrols and reporting security or safety concerns. While members make up only about 2% of the ILWU workforce at the ports, Local 26 members work at terminals that handle more than half of the ports' cargo, or roughly 85% at Long Beach and 33% at Los Angeles.

Thousands of longshore workers, marine clerks and foremen who are not part of the dispute could have honored a watchmen picket line, resulting in a broader work stoppage and severely disrupting cargo movement.