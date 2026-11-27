The new Watched.earth platform exposes the extent of satellite monitoring over key landmarks. Explore how thousands of images are captured daily for climate and weather tracking.

The newly launched Watched.earth platform reveals that thousands of satellites are actively monitoring Earth, providing public access to images captured over specific locations in the preceding week. This interactive tool demonstrates that virtually every square foot of the planet is subject to constant aerial observation, challenging the perception that such surveillance is limited to classified military operations.

How Watched.earth Tracks Orbital Activity

Armaan Gupta, a student at the University of Waterloo, developed Watched.earth to democratize access to orbital data that was previously difficult for the general public to navigate. The platform tracks approximately 400 satellites, including those used for weather monitoring, radar operations, and crewed spacecraft like the International Space Station. By utilizing public orbital data tracked by the US Space Force, the site calculates which specific satellites passed over a given location and matches those passes to publicly available images.

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Surveillance Volume at Global Landmarks

The sheer volume of data collected is staggering, with satellites capturing thousands of images of major global landmarks in a single week. For instance, the Daily Mail office in London was observed by 222 satellites, resulting in 1,712 publicly available images. Similarly, the notoriously secretive Area 51 military base had 266 satellites capture 2,049 images during the same period. Other notable locations include 10 Downing Street, which had 1,713 images taken, and the Kremlin in Moscow, which was photographed 1,710 times by 226 satellites.

Global Reach and Remote Monitoring

Surveillance is not limited to major cities or military sites; even remote and tourist destinations are heavily monitored. The Forbidden City in Beijing was watched by 263 imaging satellites, while the Eiffel Tower in Paris had 236 satellites pass overhead. In the Pacific Ocean, the most remote location on Earth, Point Nemo, was tracked by 256 satellites that generated 2,044 photos. The White House also saw 2,046 images captured by satellites in the past seven days, highlighting the extensive coverage provided by these orbital networks.

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Limits of Resolution and Cloud Cover

Despite the high volume of imagery, the tool does not include data from military spy satellites or many private companies that do not disclose their imaging targets. The highest resolution available in the public database is approximately 32ft across, meaning vehicles appear only as small pixels, while most images have a resolution of 320ft or more. Clouds serve as the primary natural barrier against detailed observation, with many photos showing only cloud tops, although some satellites use electromagnetic radiation to see through cloud cover.

Purpose of Orbital Imaging Data

The vast majority of these satellites are dedicated to weather and climate monitoring rather than human surveillance. Space agencies and scientific organizations use this data to predict storm movements, monitor sea levels, and track temperature changes. Satellites like the European Space Agency's Sentinel 2 and NASA's Landsat provide critical environmental data by looking straight down at strips of land. While some private satellites can lean up to 40 degrees, potentially widening their surveillance range, the primary function of the tracked fleet remains scientific observation and weather forecasting.