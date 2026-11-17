The Revolving Door Project demands a total ban on federal stock ownership after reports revealed Donald Trump traded millions in Nvidia shares during the AI chip giant's CEO scandal.

A prominent government watchdog organization has issued an urgent demand for a comprehensive prohibition on individual stock ownership among federal officials. This call to action follows explosive reports regarding President Donald Trump's investment activities involving Nvidia shares. The Revolving Door Project argues that such financial holdings create unacceptable conflicts of interest within the highest levels of government.

Watchdog Demands Total Stock Ban

The Revolving Door Project stated clearly that individual stock ownership by federal officials across Congress, the executive branch, and the judiciary is fundamentally incompatible with the public interest. This declaration was made on Tuesday amid revelations that President Donald Trump's investment accounts traded as much as $97.5 million worth of Nvidia shares. The timing of these trades coincided with a period where the AI chip giant's CEO became engulfed in a major personal scandal.

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According to the watchdog group, the breadth of the fallout from the Nvidia scandal illustrates why individual stock ownership by federal officials across Congress, the executive branch, and the judiciary is fundamentally incompatible with the public interest. The organization emphasized that a company once only of interest to gamers has suddenly become the centerpiece of the dominant sector of the world economy. This shift underscores the urgent need for regulatory reform.

Trump's Nvidia Trading Activity Revealed

New details have emerged regarding the extent of President Trump's involvement with Nvidia stock prior to the CEO's scandal. The president's accounts bought or sold Nvidia shares at least 103 times. These transactions were worth a combined $27 million to $97.5 million. President Trump has refused to divest his stock holdings, insisting that he does not control his asset portfolio.

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This defense comes as Nvidia's stock price tumbled following the resignation of CEO Jensen Huang. Huang resigned after admitting to cheating on his wife. One of Huang's extramarital affairs was with a woman with potential ties to the Chinese government. Allegations that she was an agent of espionage have not been proven. Despite the scandal, President Trump indicated he would not mind if the former CEO returned to his role.

Conflicts of Interest and Executive Response

The revelation of these trades has raised serious questions about the president's relationship with the executive leadership of Nvidia and the AI chip giant. Hauser, speaking for the watchdog group, stated that all individual stock ownership creates inherent conflicts of interest. He added that public officials' stock holdings should be limited to broadly diversified index funds instead of individual company stocks.

Hauser noted that in addition to the president's millions invested in the company, Nvidia stock appears in the financial disclosures of at least other officials. He warned that whatever trust Americans have in government officials to act in the public interest goes out the window when so many public servants hold financial stakes in the very companies they oversee. This sentiment highlights the growing bipartisan concern over financial ethics in Washington.

Legislative Moves and Future Outlook

Congressional Democrats are expected to pursue a stock trading ban once they take control of the House and Senate in January. Bloomberg reported last week that it was not immediately clear whether Democrats would include the president in the stock trading ban. This inclusion could provoke opposition from Republican lawmakers or result in a presidential veto.

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Many Democrats have backed the Halting Ownership and Non-Ethical Stock Transactions Act, known as the HONEST Act. This bipartisan legislation would bar members of Congress, the president, the vice president, and their spouses and dependents from trading individual stocks. The push for this legislation represents a significant shift in how financial conflicts are addressed in federal governance. The outcome will likely shape the regulatory landscape for public officials for years to come.